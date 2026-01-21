'He made a monster out of me': Blake Lively's texts resurface in Justin Baldoni harassment case

The records include text messages, deposition testimony and internal emails
Long before the legal battle spilled into public view, the fractures behind It Ends With Us were already deepening—quietly, privately, and in messages never meant to be read outside a courtroom.
Newly unsealed court documents are now revealing how author Colleen Hoover experienced the growing rift between director Justin Baldoni and lead actress Blake Lively while the film adaptation of her bestselling novel was still in progress. Obtained by Us Weekly and released Tuesday, the records include text messages, deposition testimony and internal emails that trace the simmering tensions behind the scenes.
In July 2024, Hoover and Lively exchanged a series of texts. In one message, Lively pushed back against what she felt was an effort to cast her as the problem.
“I literally don’t know a single thing I’ve done that he can smear me about,” Lively wrote. “Ryan says he should be writing me apology and thank you letters every day. And instead he chooses to make a monster outta me. But what’s my crime. I’ve only ever stayed focused on the work and given him EVERY opportunity to make it better.”
Hoover responded with empathy, and a broader reflection on boundaries. “I think as women and mothers we’re taught to give grace until there’s nothing left of us,” she wrote, “but in times like these, sometimes it’s good to be reminded that grace is wonderful until it compromises your integrity.”
In another exchange, Hoover was empathetic. “I sometimes feel bad for him,” she wrote, before adding pointedly, “I can guarantee you he hasn’t felt an ounce of guilt. He’s too busy playing victim while you work, to make a better movie that he gets credit for.”
Also released Tuesday was Hoover’s deposition testimony, offering new insight into her limited role during script development. Under oath, Hoover stated she was “not involved in the script as it was being written” and only offered feedback after Baldoni was satisfied with a draft.
She further testified that during a script meeting, Baldoni instructed her to stay silent. When questioned directly about whether she had thoughts she wanted to share at the time, Hoover’s answer was brief: “Yes.”
An internal email Hoover sent to Sony on July 14, 2024, reveals just how uneasy she had become as the conflict intensified, particularly around the film’s premiere.
“I feel I have been asked to make huge decisions, and I’m honestly not comfortable with it anymore,” Hoover wrote. “In a way, I feel like a scapegoat, as though I’m being used as an excuse to deliver unfavourable news to Wayfarer.”
She also questioned whether attending the premiere would put her in an impossible position. “Am I going to be comfortable if Justin is there? No, things are beyond uncomfortable at this point. But my comfort isn’t my priority.”
Despite describing herself as someone “used to being neutral,” Hoover admitted the emotional toll was mounting. “I go back and forth every day between continuing to show up for this movie or going into hiding,” she wrote, adding that “feelings have been hurt and boundaries have been crossed.”
Despite the strain, Hoover, Lively and Baldoni all attended the film’s New York City premiere on August 6, 2024.
The dispute turned legal months later. In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, alleging his conduct caused her 'severe emotional distress.' Baldoni denied the allegations, calling them “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious.” His countersuit against Lively, filed in January 2025, was dismissed six months later.
With Lively’s trial scheduled for May 18, 2026, her attorney Sigrid McCawley said the newly unsealed materials include “never-before-seen testimony, messages and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms Lively’s lawsuit.”
