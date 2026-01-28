Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively full fallout explained: Private texts, Ryan Reynolds’ backing and Taylor Swift’s role

Baldoni claimed he was being 'put in awkward situations'
The Hollywood drama behind It Ends With Us has taken center stage in court. Newly unsealed documents reveal private messages, emails, and testimonies showing simmering tensions between director Justin Baldoni and lead actress Blake Lively during filming of the 2024 hit adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. With high-profile interventions from Ryan Reynolds and even mentions of Taylor Swift, the dispute is as much about personal reputations as it is about alleged misconduct on set.
Court documents and TMZ reports show Baldoni expressing discomfort during filming. In December 2023, he sent texts to his former agent alleging that he was being intentionally put in awkward situations:
He felt uneasy attending a meeting at Lively’s home.
He raised concerns over intimate scenes being poorly managed, including Lively rejecting the use of a body double.
Baldoni claimed his visual planning for key moments was dismissed, leaving him in positions he felt were unfair and uncomfortable.
These messages came just before a high-stakes meeting that included Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, and studio representatives to finalise safety measures after industry strikes.
Sources close to Lively argue that Baldoni’s texts do not tell the full story. They claim the messages were sent after Lively had already raised concerns about on-set safety, and that all parties had agreed to the measures for cast and crew protection.
In texts exchanged with Hoover in July 2024, Lively expressed frustration at being portrayed as the 'problem'.
“I literally don’t know a single thing I’ve done that he can smear me about. Ryan says he should be writing me apology and thank you letters every day. And instead he chooses to make a monster outta me. But what’s my crime. I’ve only ever stayed focused on the work and given him EVERY opportunity to make it better.”
These messages underline her stance: Lively says she was advocating for safety and fairness, not creating conflict.
Hoover, who wrote the book on which the film was based,shed light on the author’s limited involvement in the script:
She confirmed she was not involved in script development until Baldoni was satisfied with drafts.
She described being asked to make difficult decisions she wasn’t comfortable with, saying she felt like a “scapegoat”.
Hoover also expressed concern about attending the premiere with Baldoni present, acknowledging the emotional toll the situation was taking.
In texts to Lively, Hoover offered empathy and perspective on boundaries:
“I think as women and mothers we’re taught to give grace until there’s nothing left of us, but in times like these, sometimes it’s good to be reminded that grace is wonderful until it compromises your integrity.”
Reynolds’ texts, also revealed in court documents, show his frustration with Baldoni and support for his wife. During the film’s box office opening weekend, he described Baldoni as a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess.”
Reynolds’ statements underline a key point: Lively had allies advocating for her right to a safe working environment, and the conflict had become personal as well as professional.
Some reports, including Us Weekly, mention 'explosive texts' from Taylor Swift directed at Baldoni, where she sided with her friend, Lively, and mocked Baldoni.
The dispute escalated into lawsuits:
December 2024: Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, alleging 'severe emotional distress.'
January 2025: Baldoni filed a countersuit, which was dismissed six months later.
The trial is scheduled for May 18, 2026, with jury selection in April. A February settlement attempt has been ordered but is considered unlikely.
