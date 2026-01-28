Ryan Reynolds’ old texts abusing Justin Baldoni as ‘predatory fraudster, toxic mess’ backing Blake Lively surface

Ryan Reynolds rep has also defended his fiery texts
Newly unsealed court documents from Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni paint a vivid picture of tension, retaliation, and behind-the-scenes conflicts during the filming of It Ends With Us. The legal battle, now set for trial in May 2026, shows Hollywood power plays spilling into private messages and high-stakes arguments.
Among the revelations: texts from Ryan Reynolds, describing Baldoni as a 'thoroughbred, predatory fraudster' and an 'inexplicably toxic mess.' In a message to his WME agent in August 2024, during the film’s box office opening weekend, Reynolds fumed, “She WILLED this weekend into reality. Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves. They should be jumping in front of it in the most full-throated, unqualified way. Now.”
Reynolds’ spokesperson told Puck News, “Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children? He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment… If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always.”
The lawsuit, filed in December 2024, seeks over $160 million in damages. Baldoni has denied the claims, and his countersuit alleging defamation and extortion was dismissed. His lawyers framed the case as a clash of Hollywood titans: “Two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio… they turned their fury on their chosen scapegoat.”
Lively’s attorney, Sigrid McCawley, stressed the broader implications: “The overwhelming evidence revealed by the unsealed materials shows that women in every role on set… experienced what they believed was inappropriate conduct. Baldoni’s team dismissed them as 'trivial,' but there is nothing trivial about sexual harassment.”
The fallout has already rattled Hollywood: Baldoni was dropped by WME in December 2024, and the agency clarified that Reynolds never pressured anyone on his behalf. Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds remain united as the high-profile trial looms.
