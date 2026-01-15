NFL legend Fitzgerald benefits from Harrington swing tips at Dubai Invitational

“Professional football is all reactionary — I see the ball, I don’t have time to think about how I’m going to catch it, it’s just all muscle memory,” Fitzgerald explained. “Out here, you have time to think about everything. Standing over the ball — okay, grain’s going into me, the pin is on the left side, last time I pulled it. All these things are going through your mind. In football, that never happens. You just kind of react to what’s going on.”