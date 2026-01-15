NFL legend Fitzgerald benefits from Harrington swing tips at Dubai Invitational

11-time Pro Bowl selection made his second appearance following his debut in 2024
Dubai: When you’re playing in the same group as a three-time Major champion, there are certain perks that come with the territory. For NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr, that meant a mid-round swing clinic from Padraig Harrington that helped straighten out his game during Wednesday’s opening round of the Dubai Invitational.
Making his second appearance at the event following his debut at the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2024, the former Arizona Cardinals great was paired with 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Paul Waring, with the duo combining to card five under par in their opening round of the team competition at Dubai Creek Resort.
The 11-time Pro Bowl selection played in the same group as fellow amateur Mike Meldman and his professional partner Harrington, and it was the Irishman’s expertise that proved invaluable during the round.
“Padraig is a legend with the swing, how he analyses everything,” said Fitzgerald. “He helped me mid-round — I was telling him I was swinging too far out. He told me to get the club face a little bit square and swing to the left, and it really straightened up my shots. I was able to hit some more cuts, which I’ve been really wanting to.”
It was a small adjustment that made a significant difference, yet for all the help available on a golf course, Fitzgerald remains convinced of something he first expressed at the 2024 edition: golf is far harder than American football.
“It’s not even close,” Fitzgerald said with a smile. “I stick by that.”
“Professional football is all reactionary — I see the ball, I don’t have time to think about how I’m going to catch it, it’s just all muscle memory,” Fitzgerald explained. “Out here, you have time to think about everything. Standing over the ball — okay, grain’s going into me, the pin is on the left side, last time I pulled it. All these things are going through your mind. In football, that never happens. You just kind of react to what’s going on.”
Fitzgerald took up the game in 2013 when one of his teammates invited him out to play, and quickly became hooked. Despite a busy schedule that limits his practice time, his passion for the sport remains undimmed.
“I just don’t get a chance to play as much as I used to, or practise more so,” he said. “But it’s brought me to some really amazing places. I’ve had a chance to meet some awesome people. I love the game, love what it stands for, love what it’s done for my life and the things I’ve been able to do with it.”
For Fitzgerald, who currently plays off an eight handicap — “highest I’ve been in a long time” — his return to the Dubai Invitational comes alongside fellow NFL legend John Elway, the two-time Super Bowl champion who is also competing in his second appearance at the event. When asked about any rivalry between the pair, Fitzgerald was characteristically gracious.
“No, no. Man, John is a legend — he’s one of the best to ever do it,” said Fitzgerald. “To even be mentioned in the same breath with somebody like that is a great honour. He’s a good man. I’ve spent a lot of time with him over the years, and it’s a real privilege to know him.”
The Dubai Invitational continues through Saturday with the Pro-Am team competition, before the professionals compete individually on Sunday for the tournament title.
