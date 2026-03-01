Man United legend Patrice Evra says he’s safe at Dubai home

The 44-year-old has often spoken about his fondness for the city
Dubai: Patrice Evra has been one of those high profile athletes who have made Dubai their home. The former Manchester United champion and ex-captain of the France posted a video to his fans amid the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran.
Taking to social media he assured fans everything was fine with him.
“Good morning, everyone. I’m doing this video because I’m receiving a lot of message ‘Patrice. Are you okay?’ Everyone knows I live in Dubai.
“Guys, I’m more than okay, you know Patrice never lies. Since yesterday it’s been a lot of noise in the sky, even from my house. I saw like some missile or drone or whatever. But they’ve been intercepted.
He further said, “I trust the government. When we had a storm in one day they drained all the water from the road and it was clean. Now they are cleaning the sky. That’s what I feel safe.
“So Dubai. Thank you very much. Now I’m gonna go in the gym and enjoy my day,” he added.