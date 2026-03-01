GOLD/FOREX
Man United legend Patrice Evra says he’s safe at Dubai home

The 44-year-old has often spoken about his fondness for the city

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Patrice Evra has been one of those high profile athletes who have made Dubai their home. The former Manchester United champion and ex-captain of the France posted a video to his fans amid the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran.

The 44-year-old has often spoken about his fondness for the city calling it as ‘home sweet home’

Taking to social media he assured fans everything was fine with him.

“Good morning, everyone. I’m doing this video because I’m receiving a lot of message ‘Patrice. Are you okay?’ Everyone knows I live in Dubai.

“Guys, I’m more than okay, you know Patrice never lies. Since yesterday it’s been a lot of noise in the sky, even from my house. I saw like some missile or drone or whatever. But they’ve been intercepted.

He further said, “I trust the government. When we had a storm in one day they drained all the water from the road and it was clean. Now they are cleaning the sky. That’s what I feel safe.

“So Dubai. Thank you very much. Now I’m gonna go in the gym and enjoy my day,” he added.

