GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

EU approves new sanctions against 19 Iranian officials, entities

EU imposes sanctions on Iran for domestic repression and rights violations

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
EU approves new sanctions against 19 Iranian officials, entities

Brussels: The European Union has approved new sanctions against Iran targeting 19 officials and entities linked to the Iranian government over serious human rights violations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced.

“The EU continues to hold Iran accountable. Today, ambassadors of EU member states approved new sanctions targeting 19 regime officials and entities responsible for serious human rights violations,” Kallas said in a post on X.

She added, "As the Iran war continues, the EU will protect its interests and pursue those responsible for domestic repression. It also sends a message to Tehran that Iran’s future cannot be built on repression."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi

Gulf-European statement calls on Iran to halt attacks

3m read
EU-Mercosur Free-Trade Agreement: The deal would create an integrated market of 780 million consumers

Brazil Senate ratifies EU-Mercosur trade deal

2m read
In this handout photograph released by the US Navy on February 6, 2026, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea on January 30, 2026.

Iran hints at talks as US envoy visits aircraft carrier

4m read
President Donald Trump gaggles with reporters while aboard Air Force One on February 6, 2026 en route to Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump says US had 'very good talks' with Iran in Oman

4m read