Why UAE travellers can get longer multiple-entry Schengen visas soon

Dubai: UAE travellers who regularly visit Europe could soon benefit from longer-valid Schengen visas and simpler digital travel procedures, as the European Union moves to modernise its visa and border systems.

The change would also ease pressure on EU consulates by reducing repeat applications, while helping Europe remain competitive with countries such as the US, UK and Canada, which already offer long-term travel permissions.

For UAE residents who travel often to Europe for work, leisure or family visits, the move could significantly cut processing time, costs and uncertainty. The Commission said the goal is to focus facilitation on “bona fide” travellers with a low migration risk.

At the centre of the proposed changes is the possibility of extending multiple-entry Schengen visas beyond the current five-year maximum. Travellers with a strong compliance record — including repeat visitors for business or tourism — could qualify for longer-term visas, reducing the need for frequent reapplications.

“New measures will make the EU more attractive to skilled workers, and make legitimate travel easier, and more predictable,” the Commission noted in its latest visa strategy update. “This includes new digital procedures for both visa-free and visa required travellers and multiple-entry visas with a longer validity for trusted travellers.”

New measures under the European Commission's first-ever EU visa strategy aim to make legitimate travel “easier and more predictable” while strengthening border security. The reforms are designed to attract skilled workers, boost competitiveness and reduce administrative friction for frequent, low-risk travellers.

The proposed changes are not yet in force and will require further legislative approval and technical development. Some elements, including digital visa systems, are being introduced this year, while decisions on longer visa validity will depend on factors such as biometric data retention rules.

At the same time, the Commission said visa facilitation would remain linked to strong cooperation with partner countries on issues such as readmission, document security and border management.

To support labour mobility, the EU plans to expand Talent Partnerships with non-EU countries and make it easier to recognise foreign qualifications. New “Legal Gateway Offices” are also planned to help employers and skilled non-EU nationals navigate immigration procedures.

By 2028, EU visa and border IT systems are expected to become fully interoperable, allowing authorities to check multiple databases at once through a single search. The Commission said this would improve security, prevent abuse and speed up legitimate travel.

The EU has been rolling out the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which together are intended to form what the Commission describes as the world’s most advanced digital border management system.

Under the plan, physical visa stickers would be replaced with secure digital visas, supported by a centralised application platform. Travellers would be able to submit documents online, track applications digitally and rely on automated checks at borders.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.