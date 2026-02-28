Here are the most common reasons Schengen visas get rejected when applying from the UAE, and what travellers should double-check before submitting their documents. These are some of the most common reasons applications get refused, based on official requirements and widely observed practice.

Missing documents or mistakes in your application are one of the leading causes of visa refusal — even if everything else is in order. Applications must include all required paperwork, from your passport and photos to proof of accommodation details and supporting evidence.

Consulates need to be convinced of why you are travelling and where you will stay. Vague explanations or conflicting flight, hotel and visit information can lead to refusal, because the purpose and conditions of your stay must be justified legally.

Visa officers assess whether you’re likely to leave the Schengen Area before your visa expires. Weak ties to your home country — such as short-term employment, lack of family commitments or no strong documentation — can raise doubts and result in rejection.

Under the EU Visa Code (Regulation (EC) No 810/2009), visa applications must be assessed individually, and refusals must be based on explicit grounds set out in Article 32(1). When a visa is refused, consulates must provide an explanation using the standard refusal form (Annex VI), and applicants may have the right to appeal depending on national procedures.

