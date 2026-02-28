Here's what official guidance say about top reasons why visas get rejected
Dubai: For UAE residents planning a European holiday, a Schengen visa rejection can derail flights, hotel bookings and carefully planned itineraries. While approval rates remain high overall, applications are refused every year — often for avoidable reasons.
Schengen embassies and consulates must assess each application under the EU Visa Code and, if certain conditions aren’t met, refuse the visa and explain the specific legal grounds for refusal.
Here are the most common reasons Schengen visas get rejected when applying from the UAE, and what travellers should double-check before submitting their documents. These are some of the most common reasons applications get refused, based on official requirements and widely observed practice.
Missing documents or mistakes in your application are one of the leading causes of visa refusal — even if everything else is in order. Applications must include all required paperwork, from your passport and photos to proof of accommodation details and supporting evidence.
What to check:
Passport with at least 3 months validity beyond your planned departure date.
Correct, fully completed visa form.
Accurate, consistent dates and names across all documents.
You must prove you can support yourself financially throughout your trip — for travel, accommodation and daily expenses — without relying on public funds in Europe.
Tips to avoid rejection:
Provide recent bank statements (3–6 months) with consistent transactions and sufficient balances.
If sponsored, include a notarised sponsorship letter the and sponsor’s financial documents.
Travel insurance is not optional — it’s a legal requirement for all Schengen visa applicants. Your policy must:
Have minimum coverage of €30,000 for medical emergencies and repatriation,
Be valid for all Schengen countries you plan to visit,
Cover your entire stay.
Consulates need to be convinced of why you are travelling and where you will stay. Vague explanations or conflicting flight, hotel and visit information can lead to refusal, because the purpose and conditions of your stay must be justified legally.
Best practice:
Provide a day-by-day itinerary, confirmed hotel bookings and clear plans for each part of your trip.
Visa officers assess whether you’re likely to leave the Schengen Area before your visa expires. Weak ties to your home country — such as short-term employment, lack of family commitments or no strong documentation — can raise doubts and result in rejection.
How to strengthen this:
Include employment letter with approved leave dates.
Proof of property, family or long-term commitments in the UAE.
Dummy hotel or flight bookings that can’t be verified are a common trigger for rejections. Actual confirmed reservations — not generic placeholders — should be included with your application.
Visa systems such as the Visa Information System (VIS) track past visa actions. Prior overstays, violations of visa rules or alerts in the VIS database can lead to refusal under the Visa Code’s established grounds.
If an applicant appears to pose a risk to public policy, security or health — including a serious criminal record — the visa may be refused under EU rules.
Under the EU Visa Code (Regulation (EC) No 810/2009), visa applications must be assessed individually, and refusals must be based on explicit grounds set out in Article 32(1). When a visa is refused, consulates must provide an explanation using the standard refusal form (Annex VI), and applicants may have the right to appeal depending on national procedures.
Apply early: At least 4–6 weeks before travel — processing times vary by season and country.
Follow the checklist: Use the embassy/consulate’s official document list.
Be transparent: Provide clear, coherent documentation rather than try to ‘fix’ weak elements.
Use reliable bookings: Avoid unverified or fake reservations.