Dubai: If you're mapping out your holidays for the year and looking to make the most of your annual leave, the UAE's public holiday calendar for 2026 offers several opportunities to stretch a few days off into an extended break.
Eid Al Fitr may be the most talked-about holiday but there are plenty more long weekends to look forward to before the year is out.
Under the UAE Cabinet's resolution on public holidays, certain holidays that fall mid-week can be transferred to the start or end of the working week, creating a continuous run of days off.
This effectively turns what might otherwise be a standalone day off into a long weekend. It is worth noting, however, that this transfer rule does not apply to Eid holidays.
While the exact dates of several Islamic holidays cannot be confirmed until closer to the time, as they depend on moon sighting, it is possible to estimate in advance when Hijri calendar-based holidays are likely to fall.
The UAE has announced two possible scenarios for the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the private sector. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the holiday will run from March 19 to 21. If Ramadan completes 30 days, the holiday will be extended to include March 22, as the 30th day of Ramadan is deemed an official holiday and added to the Eid Al Fitr break under the Cabinet resolution.
Either way, employees in the private sector can look forward to a four-day break, as the holiday falls alongside the Saturday–Sunday weekend.
Arafat Day, observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, is considered one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar and is recognised as a public holiday in the UAE. It is followed by Eid Al Adha, which spans three additional days (Dhul Hijjah 10–12).
Subject to moon sighting, the expected dates for this break are Tuesday May 26 to Friday May 29. When combined with the Saturday–Sunday weekend, this could result in six consecutive days off - making Eid Al Adha potentially the longest official break of 2026.
The Islamic New Year falls on the first day of Muharram. Subject to moon sighting, the likely date is Tuesday June 16 or Wednesday June 17, 2026. Depending on when it falls and whether the transfer rule applies, this could create a long weekend at either end of the working week.
Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal. Subject to moon sighting, the expected date is Tuesday August 25, 2026. Again, the mid-week timing means the transfer rule may come into play, potentially extending the break.
Eid Al Etihad on December 2 and 3 falls on a Wednesday and Thursday, meaning that with the Friday–Saturday weekend that follows, employees could enjoy a four-day break.
Planning your annual leave strategically around the UAE's public holiday calendar can significantly boost the number of days off you enjoy throughout the year.
The key is to keep an eye on mid-week holidays where the transfer rule applies, as these are your best opportunity to bridge a long weekend with minimal annual leave used.
Note: Islamic holiday dates are subject to moon sighting confirmation and may shift by a day. Always check official UAE government announcements for confirmed dates closer to the time.