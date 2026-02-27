The UAE has announced two possible scenarios for the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the private sector. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the holiday will run from March 19 to 21. If Ramadan completes 30 days, the holiday will be extended to include March 22, as the 30th day of Ramadan is deemed an official holiday and added to the Eid Al Fitr break under the Cabinet resolution.