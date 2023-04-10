Make the most of the Eid break - no visa queues, no hassle, just pack and go
Dubai: Eid Al Fitr is expected to bring in a four-day break, many UAE residents are asking the same question: where can I travel without the hassle of visa paperwork?
The good news is that if you hold a valid UAE residence visa, you may not need to go through a lengthy application process. From island escapes to culture-packed cities, here are 10 destinations offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access - all just a few hours from the UAE and connected by direct flights.
Just over three hours from Dubai, Azerbaijan has become a favourite short-haul escape for UAE residents. You can either apply for an eVisa online before you travel or obtain a visa on arrival at the airport.
What you need:
Passport valid for at least six months
UAE residence visa valid for at least three months
Stay: Up to 30 days
Dreaming of turquoise waters? The Maldives grants a free tourist visa on arrival for all nationalities. No pre-approval is required, but you must meet entry conditions.
Requirements include:
Machine-readable passport (minimum one-month validity)
Confirmed return ticket and hotel booking
Proof of sufficient funds
Completed Traveller Declaration form (within 96 hours before arrival and departure)
If you’re returning to the UAE, ensure your passport and residence visa are valid for at least six months.
Stay: Up to 30 days
The island nation of Seychelles, known for its white-sand beaches, striking granite rock formations and crystal-clear waters, is visa-free for all nationalities and just over four hours from the UAE. Instead of a visa, travellers receive an entry permit on arrival if they meet the criteria.
You’ll need:
A passport valid for the duration of your stay
Return or onward ticket
Confirmed accommodation
Proof of funds (minimum $150 per day)
Stay: Up to 30 days
If you want to step back in time to the Silk Road era, Uzbekistan offers visa-free entry for UAE residents of all nationalities. Direct flights from the UAE operate to Tashkent, Samarkand and Namangan, making it an easy short-haul cultural escape.
Requirements:
Emirates ID valid for at least three months
Passport valid for at least six months
Stay: 30 days visa-free
If you prefer to skip queues, you can apply for an eVisa in advance for $20, typically processed within two working days.
Looking for a mix of wildlife safaris, Indian Ocean beaches and vibrant city life? Kenya offers all three in one unforgettable trip.
Since 2024, Kenya has scrapped traditional visas and introduced a mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) for all visitors. This is not a visa on arrival — you must apply online before travelling through the official government website, etakenya.go.ke.
The eTA costs approximately $30 (Dh110.17) per person.
Bali may be the headline attraction, but there’s far more to Indonesia than its beaches from volcano hikes to cultural cities and island-hopping adventures.
Indonesia offers an electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) to nationals of 97 eligible countries, including India, the Philippines, Egypt and South Africa. Travellers can apply online before departure through the country’s official immigration portal, helping save time at the airport.
With its cool mountain air, peaceful lakes and centuries-old monasteries, Armenia offers a refreshing escape away from busier tourist hotspots.
As of July 2025, Armenia permits visa-free travel for citizens and residents of GCC countries, including the UAE.
UAE residents must carry a valid UAE residence visa or Emirates ID, a passport with sufficient validity, a return ticket, confirmed accommodation and proof of sufficient funds for their stay.
The flight to Mauritius is longer, but the island’s dramatic waterfalls, stunning beaches and scenic hiking trails make it worthwhile. Many nationalities can obtain a visa on arrival, usually valid for 60 to 90 days. Most UAE residents can stay for up to 90 days, though 15 nationalities are excluded. Check the full list of eligible countries on Mauritius’ official immigration portal: assport.govmu.org.
Requirements:
Passport valid for six months
Return or onward ticket
Accommodation booking
Proof of sufficient funds
From Bangkok shopping sprees to Phuket’s beaches, Thailand is a popular choice for UAE travellers. Nationals of 93 countries and territories, including India and the UAE, can enter visa-free for 60 days, with a one-time extension of 30 days. In addition, citizens of 31 countries and territories can obtain a visa on arrival.
You can check your eligibility for a tourist visa, visa on arrival, or visa exemption on Thailand’s official eVisa platform: thaievisa.go.th.
Required documents:
Passport valid for at least six months
Confirmed return or onward flight tickets
Proof of accommodation
If eligible for a visa on arrival, travellers must also pay a fee of 2,000 Thai Baht (Dh236).
Oman is just a short flight or drive from the UAE, making it perfect for a quick weekend escape or a short Eid break. The country boasts an untouched coastline, scenic wadis, rugged mountains, vast deserts, and lush tropical landscapes.
For UAE residents, Oman offers two convenient entry options without going through a traditional embassy visa application:
Visa on arrival at Omani airports, including Muscat International, and at land border crossings.
Unsponsored eVisa applied for online via the Royal Oman Police platform: evisa.rop.gov.om.
Both options, including the visa on arrival, are available only to certain approved professions listed by Omani authorities on your Emirates ID. If your occupation is on the list, you can obtain a visa on arrival valid for 28 days, typically for a fee of around OMR 5 (approximately AED 47‑48).
You can also drive to Oman and receive a visa on arrival at the border - just ensure you carry a valid Emirates ID and passport.
Heads up: Visa policies and entry requirements can change at any time. While all destinations listed offer visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to UAE residents and many other nationalities. It is always recommended to check with your travel agent or airline in the UAE before confirming your booking.
This article was originally published on April 03, 2024 and has been updated since.