The good news is that if you hold a valid UAE residence visa, you may not need to go through a lengthy application process. From island escapes to culture-packed cities, here are 10 destinations offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access - all just a few hours from the UAE and connected by direct flights.

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr is expected to bring in a four-day break, many UAE residents are asking the same question: where can I travel without the hassle of visa paperwork?

Just over three hours from Dubai, Azerbaijan has become a favourite short-haul escape for UAE residents. You can either apply for an eVisa online before you travel or obtain a visa on arrival at the airport.

The island nation of Seychelles , known for its white-sand beaches, striking granite rock formations and crystal-clear waters, is visa-free for all nationalities and just over four hours from the UAE. Instead of a visa, travellers receive an entry permit on arrival if they meet the criteria.

If you want to step back in time to the Silk Road era, Uzbekistan offers visa-free entry for UAE residents of all nationalities. Direct flights from the UAE operate to Tashkent, Samarkand and Namangan, making it an easy short-haul cultural escape.

Since 2024, Kenya has scrapped traditional visas and introduced a mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) for all visitors. This is not a visa on arrival — you must apply online before travelling through the official government website, etakenya.go.ke.

Indonesia offers an electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) to nationals of 97 eligible countries, including India, the Philippines, Egypt and South Africa. Travellers can apply online before departure through the country’s official immigration portal, helping save time at the airport.

The flight to Mauritius is longer, but the island’s dramatic waterfalls, stunning beaches and scenic hiking trails make it worthwhile. Many nationalities can obtain a visa on arrival, usually valid for 60 to 90 days. Most UAE residents can stay for up to 90 days, though 15 nationalities are excluded. Check the full list of eligible countries on Mauritius’ official immigration portal: assport.govmu.org.

From Bangkok shopping sprees to Phuket’s beaches, Thailand is a popular choice for UAE travellers. Nationals of 93 countries and territories, including India and the UAE, can enter visa-free for 60 days, with a one-time extension of 30 days. In addition, citizens of 31 countries and territories can obtain a visa on arrival.

Both options, including the visa on arrival, are available only to certain approved professions listed by Omani authorities on your Emirates ID. If your occupation is on the list, you can obtain a visa on arrival valid for 28 days, typically for a fee of around OMR 5 (approximately AED 47‑48).

Heads up : Visa policies and entry requirements can change at any time. While all destinations listed offer visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to UAE residents and many other nationalities. It is always recommended to check with your travel agent or airline in the UAE before confirming your booking.

