Applicants keep passports after biometrics; no second visa centre visit
Dubai: Pakistani visitors heading to the UK — including those travelling from the UAE — can now use a new digital eVisa system instead of receiving a visa sticker in their passport, the British High Commission in Pakistan has announced.
Those travelling to the UK for tourism, to visit loved ones, or for business meetings will receive confirmation of their visa by email rather than a physical sticker placed in their passport.
Under the new system, visitors will continue to apply online and attend a visa application centre to provide biometrics. However, successful applicants will now be issued a digital record of their immigration status through an eVisa, which can be accessed via an online UK Visas and Immigration account.
This means applicants will no longer need to return to the visa application centre a second time to collect their passports. Instead, they can keep their passport after completing their biometrics appointment.
British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said, “This is a hugely exciting step for Pakistanis visiting the UK for tourism, visiting loved ones, or business meetings, that removes a big step from the application process.”
She added, “As well as being able to save time by holding on to your passport, the new share code system makes it easier than ever to demonstrate your visa status.”
An eVisa is a digital record of a person’s immigration status. Rather than relying on a physical visa sticker, travellers can log into their UK Visas and Immigration account to access proof of their status.
Applicants can also generate a share code, which can be used to prove their visa status at UK borders and in other situations where confirmation is required.
According to the British High Commission, eVisas provide a more secure way to manage immigration status and reduce the risk of lost or damaged documents.
There is no change to visa processing times, eligibility criteria or visa conditions under the new system.
Applicants have been strongly discouraged from using visa agents. The British High Commission said applicants should apply directly on gov.uk, which it described as the only source for trusted information.
The High Commission said eVisas were successfully rolled out last year for students and those on work visas. Thousands of people worldwide have already used them at UK airports.
Existing sticker visas will not be affected by the latest changes.