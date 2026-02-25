Dubai: Pakistani visitors heading to the UK — including those travelling from the UAE — can now use a new digital eVisa system instead of receiving a visa sticker in their passport, the British High Commission in Pakistan has announced.

She added, “As well as being able to save time by holding on to your passport, the new share code system makes it easier than ever to demonstrate your visa status.”

This means applicants will no longer need to return to the visa application centre a second time to collect their passports. Instead, they can keep their passport after completing their biometrics appointment.

Under the new system, visitors will continue to apply online and attend a visa application centre to provide biometrics. However, successful applicants will now be issued a digital record of their immigration status through an eVisa, which can be accessed via an online UK Visas and Immigration account.

Those travelling to the UK for tourism, to visit loved ones, or for business meetings will receive confirmation of their visa by email rather than a physical sticker placed in their passport.

