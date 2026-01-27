GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

European destinations Pakistani passport holders can visit without Schengen visa

Europe-edge destinations with easier entry for Pakistani travellers outside Schengen

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
5 MIN READ
E-visa access and simplified entry make European travel easier for Pakistani passport holders outside the Schengen area.
Supplied

Dubai: For Pakistani passport holders, travelling to Europe has long been limited by Schengen visa requirements. In 2026, however, e-visas and simplified entry to select European and Europe-edge destinations are making short-term trips easier than ever.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, Pakistan ranks joint 98th, with access to 31 destinations visa-free, via visa-on-arrival (VOA), or electronic travel authorisation (eTA), reflecting a gradual expansion in global mobility.

While traditional European countries still require extensive paperwork, a growing number of Europe-adjacent destinations now let Pakistani travellers explore historic towns, vibrant streets, and scenic cities with far less red tape. Currently, Albania and Moldova are the only fully European countries with easier entry, while Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia provide popular Europe-edge alternatives, offering European-style travel without the usual visa hurdles.

Europe countries with easy travel access

  • Albania: Pakistani passport holders can apply for an e-visa, offering access to the Balkans without visiting an embassy.

  • Moldova: Travel is permitted through an e-visa, making it one of Eastern Europe’s most accessible destinations.

Why Albania matters for Pakistani passport holders

Albania offers an e-visa, one of the easiest European entry options for Pakistanis

Albania stands out as one of the few fully European countries allowing travel without a Schengen visa. Pakistani nationals can apply for an e-visa online, making it a practical gateway to Europe for short-term tourism or business trips.

Located in the Balkans, Albania offers European city life, Mediterranean beaches, and historic towns while remaining outside the Schengen Area. It provides a European experience at a lower cost, with accommodation, food, and transport significantly cheaper than in Western Europe, making it one of the continent’s best-value destinations.

Direct and one-stop flights via Turkey and the Gulf further improve access for travellers.

Why Albania matters:

  • No Schengen visa required

  • E-visa available online

  • One of the few fully European destinations with simplified entry

  • Suitable for short stays, tourism, and business visits

Why Moldova is attractive for Pakistani travellers

Moldova offers an e-visa, a rare non-Schengen route into Europe for Pakistanis

Pakistani travellers can access Moldova via an online e-visa, bypassing Schengen requirements. Located in Eastern Europe, Moldova features historic towns and cultural experiences, giving travellers a taste of Europe with simplified entry procedures.

Flights often connect via Istanbul or other regional hubs, making the process convenient.

Why Moldova matters:

  • E-visa available online

  • No Schengen visa required

  • Ideal for short-term tourism, business, or cultural trips

  • Accessible Eastern European experience outside Schengen

Europe-edge escapes: Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia

These destinations offer simpler entry rules for Pakistani travellers without Schengen visas, providing European-style experiences at the continent’s edges.

Turkey (e-visa, partly in Europe)

E-visa access makes Turkey a top choice for Pakistanis seeking European-style experiences.

Pakistani nationals can apply for a Türkiye e-visa online, avoiding embassy visits. Straddling Europe and Asia, Türkiye offers city breaks in Istanbul, historic sites in Ankara, Mediterranean beaches, and Cappadocia’s landscapes. Frequent flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad make it highly accessible.

Why it matters:

  • E-visa available online

  • No Schengen visa required

  • Ideal for tourism, business, and cultural trips

  • Acts as a gateway to Europe with modern cities and historic heritage

Azerbaijan (e-visa, Europe-edge)

E-visa access opens doors to Eastern Europe for Pakistani travellers

Pakistani passport holders can enter Azerbaijan via an online e-visa, streamlining entry without embassy visits.

Located at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Baku offers modern architecture, historic landmarks, and Caspian Sea views, giving a European-style experience at the continent’s edge.

Key benefits:

  • E-visa available online

  • No Schengen visa required

  • Accessible for tourism, business, and cultural trips

  • Gateway to Europe and Eurasia without complex paperwork

Georgia (e-visa, Europe-edge)

E-visa access offers Pakistanis a hassle-free European-style experience

Pakistani travellers can apply for a Georgia e-visa online, avoiding embassy visits. Located at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Georgia offers historic towns, mountain landscapes, and cultural experiences.

Cities like Tbilisi and Batumi combine European-style city life with natural beauty.

Why Georgia matters:

  • E-visa available online

  • No Schengen visa required

  • Suitable for short-term tourism, business, and cultural trips

  • Accessible European-edge experience without complex paperwork

The bigger picture

For Pakistani passport holders, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Albania, and Moldova deliver European culture, city life, and natural experiences without the cost, paperwork, and waiting times of Schengen visas. These destinations are practical gateways to Europe, offering tourism, business, and cultural travel options in 2026.

Key takeaways for travellers:

  • No Schengen country currently offers visa-free access to Pakistani passport holders

  • Travel is possible to select European and transcontinental countries via e-visa or simplified entry

  • Entry rules, duration of stay, and fees vary by country

Beyond Europe: Expanded global mobility

According to the Henley Passport Index, Pakistani passport holders now enjoy visa-free, VOA, or eTA access to 31 countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania.

  • Visa-free destinations: Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu

  • Visa-on-arrival destinations: Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau, Qatar, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu

  • eTA destinations: Kenya, Seychelles, Sri Lanka

What this means for Pakistani travellers

The improved ranking widens short-term travel opportunities, particularly for tourism, business trips, and stopovers, without delays of traditional visa processes. From Balkan city breaks and Eurasian hubs to island getaways and African safaris, the 2026 update signals greater flexibility and growing global access.

Note: Entry fees, visa validity, and permitted stay duration vary by destination.

