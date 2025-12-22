GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan launches real time monitoring to fast-track passport services

New system aims to enhance services for citizens at home and abroad

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Pakistan has launched a real-time dashboard to monitor passport applications and printing.
Dubai: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has unveiled a Digital Integrated Dashboard to monitor passport applications, printing, and deliveries in real time, promising faster processing and improved service for applicants across Pakistan and at foreign missions worldwide.

According to a DGIP statement, the initiative includes a dedicated 24/7 monitoring room at its headquarters, established under the direction of DG Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Kazi. The system allows officials to track every stage of passport processing, from application submission to final delivery, and automatically identifies high-traffic periods at passport offices.

Staff performance

The dashboard also monitors staff performance, machinery status, and backlogs, enabling immediate resolution of issues as they arise. “This modern monitoring system will enhance the performance of DGIP, ensuring that both the officers’ and staff’s efficiency, as well as the citizens’ experience, are closely tracked,” Kazi said.

Public demand

The move comes amid growing public demand for faster and more transparent passport services in Pakistan. Over the past decade, long queues, delayed processing, and administrative bottlenecks have been recurring complaints at passport offices, both domestically and in Pakistan’s missions abroad. The new system aims to address these issues through digital oversight and streamlined operations.

DGIP officials said the real-time evaluation enabled by the dashboard will strengthen service delivery, reduce delays, and improve applicant satisfaction globally.

