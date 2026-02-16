GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan

Pakistan passport rises Feb 2026: Updated list of 32 visa-free destinations

Pakistani citizens see more travel freedom as Henley Passport Index ranks passport 97th

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistani travellers gain more freedom: 32 destinations now visa-free or VOA
Pakistani citizens are enjoying growing travel freedom as the Henley Passport Index for February 2026 ranks their passport 97th, up from 98th in January and 103rd last year.

More destinations unlocked

Pakistani passport holders can now visit 32 countries visa-free, with visa-on-arrival, or via eTA, up from 31 in January, following the reinstatement of The Gambia. This increase reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts and international agreements expanding global mobility.

Accessible countries (February 2026)

Visa-free (11 countries):

Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu, The Gambia

Visa-on-arrival (VOA) (18 countries):

Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu

ETA (3 countries):

Kenya, Seychelles, Sri Lanka

These destinations cover Caribbean islands, African safaris, South Asian cultural hubs, and Pacific escapes, offering flexibility for leisure, business, and short-term travel.

Global passport context

Singapore tops the 2026 rankings with access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea (187), Sweden and UAE (186), and European powers including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland (185). Developed nations continue to dominate the top tiers, providing broad international access.

Progress for mid-ranked passports

Previously tied with Yemen, Pakistan’s rise in February highlights steady progress in international mobility, reflecting how diplomatic efforts are gradually increasing travel freedom for its citizens.

Planning to travel this year? Here’s the full list of countries:

  1. Barbados (Visa-free)

  2. Burundi (VOA)

  3. Cambodia (VOA)

  4. Cape Verde Islands (VOA)

  5. Comoro Islands (VOA)

  6. Cook Islands (Visa-free)

  7. Djibouti (VOA)

  8. Dominica (Visa-free)

  9. Guinea-Bissau (VOA)

  10. Haiti (Visa-free)

  11. Kenya (eTA)

  12. Madagascar (VOA)

  13. Maldives (VOA)

  14. Micronesia (Visa-free)

  15. Mozambique (VOA)

  16. Montserrat (Visa-free)

  17. Nepal (VOA)

  18. Niue (VOA)

  19. Palau Islands (VOA)

  20. Qatar (VOA)

  21. Rwanda (Visa-free)

  22. Samoa (VOA)

  23. Senegal (VOA)

  24. Seychelles (eTA)

  25. Sierra Leone (VOA)

  26. Sri Lanka (eTA)

  27. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Visa-free)

  28. The Gambia (Visa-free)

  29. Timor-Leste (VOA)

  30. Trinidad and Tobago (Visa-free)

  31. Tuvalu (VOA)

  32. Vanuatu (Visa-free)

