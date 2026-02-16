Pakistani citizens see more travel freedom as Henley Passport Index ranks passport 97th
Pakistani citizens are enjoying growing travel freedom as the Henley Passport Index for February 2026 ranks their passport 97th, up from 98th in January and 103rd last year.
Pakistani passport holders can now visit 32 countries visa-free, with visa-on-arrival, or via eTA, up from 31 in January, following the reinstatement of The Gambia. This increase reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts and international agreements expanding global mobility.
Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu, The Gambia
Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu
Kenya, Seychelles, Sri Lanka
These destinations cover Caribbean islands, African safaris, South Asian cultural hubs, and Pacific escapes, offering flexibility for leisure, business, and short-term travel.
Singapore tops the 2026 rankings with access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea (187), Sweden and UAE (186), and European powers including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland (185). Developed nations continue to dominate the top tiers, providing broad international access.
Previously tied with Yemen, Pakistan’s rise in February highlights steady progress in international mobility, reflecting how diplomatic efforts are gradually increasing travel freedom for its citizens.
