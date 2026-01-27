GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan launches real-time passport monitoring system ‘Shikra’ to improve services

Country’s passport system had now been aligned with global standards

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
As part of the upgrade, a 24/7 monitoring room and a dedicated call centre have also been made operational, while the issuance of Emergency Travel Documents has been fully digitised.
As part of the upgrade, a 24/7 monitoring room and a dedicated call centre have also been made operational, while the issuance of Emergency Travel Documents has been fully digitised.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated ‘Shikra’, a state-of-the-art real-time monitoring system at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and service delivery.

The system allows authorities to track passport applications, printing processes and departmental performance in real time, according to Geo News.

As part of the upgrade, a 24/7 monitoring room and a dedicated call centre have also been made operational, while the issuance of Emergency Travel Documents has been fully digitised.

Officials briefed the minister on the Secure Hybrid Intelligence for Knowledge-Based Response Analytics (Shikra) system, which integrates operational data into a digital dashboard for daily monitoring and staff performance evaluation.

Naqvi praised the department’s efforts, saying Pakistan’s passport system had now been aligned with global standards.

Closely supervised

“With this system, real-time monitoring of passport applications and deliveries — both within Pakistan and abroad — will now be possible,” he said.

“Every stage, from application submission to final delivery, will be closely supervised.”

The interior minister said the government’s goal was to provide citizens with fast, secure and internationally standardised services.

He also highlighted improvements in passport security features, which have been upgraded to meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Naqvi noted that new automatic German printing machines had increased production capacity, eliminated human intervention in printing, and improved reliability.

During his visit, he toured the e-monitoring room, call centre, forensic laboratory and modern production unit.

Under the new system, crowd levels at passport offices will be detected automatically, while a Network Management System will monitor backlogs and machine performance to ensure smoother operations.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

E-visa access and simplified entry make European travel easier for Pakistani passport holders outside the Schengen area.

European spots for Pakistanis without Schengen visa

5m read
Artemis II crew (right): Reid Wiseman (Commander), Victor Glover (Pilot), Christina Koch (Mission Specialist), and Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket (left) is being prepped to launch from Nasa's Launch Complex 39B.

'Artemis II' to the Moon: Launch, crew, timeline

3m read
Pack your bags: Pakistani passport holders can now explore 31 destinations

Pakistani passport rises in 2026, more visa-free travel

2m read
Pakistan has launched a real-time dashboard to monitor passport applications and printing.

Pakistan launches real-time tracking for passports

1m read