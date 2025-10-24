GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan

Pakistan passport gets major makeover after years

New passport to feature cultural landmarks and stronger security features

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Officials have yet to confirm a launch date but said work on the upgraded passports is already underway.
The federal government of Pakistan has approved a complete redesign of the national passport — marking one of the most significant updates to the country’s travel document in years.

According to The Nation, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has received formal approval from the Ministry of Interior to move ahead with the project.

The redesigned passport will feature images of historical and cultural landmarks from all four provinces, highlighting Pakistan’s rich heritage and unity. Officials said the new design blends modern aesthetics with artistic representation, in line with global trends in passport design.

In addition to its visual revamp, the document will include advanced security features to prevent forgery and enhance international verification. Printing will begin once technical preparations are finalised, as part of ongoing reforms to modernise Pakistan’s identity documents.

This development follows another key reform earlier this year, when the government started including mothers’ names alongside fathers’ on all new and renewed passports — a move widely praised for promoting inclusivity and aligning with international standards.

Officials have yet to confirm a launch date but said work on the upgraded passports is already underway.

Balaram Menon
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
