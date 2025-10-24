The redesigned passport will feature images of historical and cultural landmarks from all four provinces, highlighting Pakistan’s rich heritage and unity. Officials said the new design blends modern aesthetics with artistic representation, in line with global trends in passport design.

According to The Nation, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has received formal approval from the Ministry of Interior to move ahead with the project.

The federal government of Pakistan has approved a complete redesign of the national passport — marking one of the most significant updates to the country’s travel document in years.

Officials have yet to confirm a launch date but said work on the upgraded passports is already underway.

This development follows another key reform earlier this year, when the government started including mothers’ names alongside fathers’ on all new and renewed passports — a move widely praised for promoting inclusivity and aligning with international standards.

In addition to its visual revamp, the document will include advanced security features to prevent forgery and enhance international verification. Printing will begin once technical preparations are finalised, as part of ongoing reforms to modernise Pakistan’s identity documents.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

