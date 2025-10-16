BLS International issues alert for Indian expats in UAE about new passport application requirement

Advisory issued after Indian Consulate, Embassy implement ICAO-compliant passport photos
Dubai: BLS International, the outsourced agency for Indian passport and visa applications services in the UAE, has issued an alert to Indian expats here regarding updated passport photo guidelines.
Despite the recent debarment by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from entering its tenders for the next two years, business continues as usual at nearly 15 BLS centres in the UAE.
The latest BLS advisory regarding the attire of passport applicants has been issued after the company updated its website with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards for photographs, which came into effect on 1 September 2025.
As reported by Gulf News earlier, all Indian passport applications must adhere to ICAO standards in their photographs. The Indian Consulate in Dubai had confirmed that only ICAO-compliant photographs will be accepted for passport applications.
To comply with this, BLS is now urging applicants to wear dark-coloured attire when visiting its centres for passport application services.
A new pop-up on the BLS website alerting passport applicants reads: "Photograph guidelines as per ICAO standards is a requirement effective 1 Sep 2025. All BLS centres are fully equipped to follow ICAO standards by the trained staff. Applicants to report at BLS centre in a dark colour dress with passport."
Under the section for photograph specifications for passport services, the company has reiterated the same guidance.
“The quality of the photograph appearing on the passport depends on the photograph that is submitted at the time of applying for a passport. The passport seekers are, therefore, advised to submit the photographs, as specified, to avoid delay in processing their passport applications,” BLS cautioned applicants.
White and light-coloured clothing should be avoided as they might become indistinguishable from the background.
Adhering to these guidelines is crucial, as non-compliant photographs may lead to delays or rejections of passport applications. Applicants are encouraged to visit BLS centres prepared with the appropriate attire to ensure their photographs meet the necessary standards and avoid visiting BLS again to comply with the rule.
Indu B, a Sharjah resident, said her friend, who visited a BLS centre for her passport renewal, was not aware of the new attire rule. “She was wearing a light-coloured suit and had to borrow a dark-coloured shawl from another applicant to avoid going back again in a dark outfit for the photograph," she told Gulf News.
Applicants are also free to take the ICAO-compliant photographs from other studios. As reported by Gulf News earlier, BLS provides the photography service for an additional Dh30.
However, the website notes that there is no provision for taking photos of newborn babies at BLS Centres. This means parents applying for passports for their newborns will need to obtain photographs from other service providers that can meet the ICAO guidelines. BLS has also alerted parents applying for passports for children born in the UAE that the original birth certificate in English has to be attested by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).
According to BLS International's updated photograph specifications:
Applicants should wear dark-coloured attire when attending BLS centres.
The photograph must be in colour and of the size 2 inches x 2 inches (51 mm x 51 mm).
The background should be plain white.
The applicant's face should occupy 80–85% of the photograph.
The expression should be neutral, with eyes open and mouth closed.
The photograph should be recent, taken within the last three months.
No digital alterations are permitted.
Head coverings are allowed only for religious reasons, but the face must be fully visible.
For detailed specifications and further updates, applicants can visit the BLS International website.
