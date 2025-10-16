GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

BLS International issues alert for Indian expats in UAE about new passport application requirement

Advisory issued after Indian Consulate, Embassy implement ICAO-compliant passport photos

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: BLS International, the outsourced agency for Indian passport and visa applications services in the UAE, has issued an alert to Indian expats here regarding updated passport photo guidelines.

Despite the recent debarment by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from entering its tenders for the next two years, business continues as usual at nearly 15 BLS centres in the UAE.

The latest BLS advisory regarding the attire of passport applicants has been issued after the company updated its website with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards for photographs, which came into effect on 1 September 2025.

As reported by Gulf News earlier, all Indian passport applications must adhere to ICAO standards in their photographs. The Indian Consulate in Dubai had confirmed that only ICAO-compliant photographs will be accepted for passport applications.

New pop-up notification

To comply with this, BLS is now urging applicants to wear dark-coloured attire when visiting its centres for passport application services.

A new pop-up on the BLS website alerting passport applicants reads: "Photograph guidelines as per ICAO standards is a requirement effective 1 Sep 2025. All BLS centres are fully equipped to follow ICAO standards by the trained staff. Applicants to report at BLS centre in a dark colour dress with passport."

Under the section for photograph specifications for passport services, the company has reiterated the same guidance.

Why is it important?

“The quality of the photograph appearing on the passport depends on the photograph that is submitted at the time of applying for a passport. The passport seekers are, therefore, advised to submit the photographs, as specified, to avoid delay in processing their passport applications,” BLS cautioned applicants.

White and light-coloured clothing should be avoided as they might become indistinguishable from the background.

Avoid visiting again

Adhering to these guidelines is crucial, as non-compliant photographs may lead to delays or rejections of passport applications. Applicants are encouraged to visit BLS centres prepared with the appropriate attire to ensure their photographs meet the necessary standards and avoid visiting BLS again to comply with the rule.

Indu B, a Sharjah resident, said her friend, who visited a BLS centre for her passport renewal, was not aware of the new attire rule. “She was wearing a light-coloured suit and had to borrow a dark-coloured shawl from another applicant to avoid going back again in a dark outfit for the photograph," she told Gulf News.

Exempted categories

Applicants are also free to take the ICAO-compliant photographs from other studios. As reported by Gulf News earlier, BLS provides the photography service for an additional Dh30.

However, the website notes that there is no provision for taking photos of newborn babies at BLS Centres. This means parents applying for passports for their newborns will need to obtain photographs from other service providers that can meet the ICAO guidelines. BLS has also alerted parents applying for passports for children born in the UAE that the original birth certificate in English has to be attested by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Guidelines for ICAO-compliant photos

According to BLS International's updated photograph specifications:

  • Applicants should wear dark-coloured attire when attending BLS centres.

  • The photograph must be in colour and of the size 2 inches x 2 inches (51 mm x 51 mm).

  • The background should be plain white.

  • The applicant's face should occupy 80–85% of the photograph.

  • The expression should be neutral, with eyes open and mouth closed.

  • The photograph should be recent, taken within the last three months.

  • No digital alterations are permitted.

  • Head coverings are allowed only for religious reasons, but the face must be fully visible.

For detailed specifications and further updates, applicants can visit the BLS International website.

Related Topics:
UAEDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Photo by Grand Prize winner Thomas Vijayan shows a penguin chick nestled within the warm embrace of its devoted parents amidst the icy expanse of the Antarctic.

Dubai photographer’s penguin family image gets award

4m read
India is tied with Mauritania, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

Indian passport slips in latest rankings to 85th place

2m read
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is also expected to announce the new rule shortly.

New passport application rule for Indian expats in UAE

2m read
The embassy stressed that photographs altered with editing software will not be accepted.

India Embassy in Kuwait enforces stricter passport pics

1m read