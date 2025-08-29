GOLD/FOREX
India tightens passport photo rules: Here’s what UAE expats must know

Old vs new: Key differences in India’s updated passport photo requirements

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Passport photo rules: How the new Indian standards differ from the old
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Dubai: Applying for or renewing an Indian passport? Be prepared for stricter photo rules as India updates its passport photo standards in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines.

From September 1, Indian expats in the UAE must comply with these updated requirements, with the Indian Consulate in Dubai set to enforce ICAO-compliant standards.

The change, reported by Gulf News, follows a directive from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and means most applicants will need to submit fresh photographs with their passport applications.

The consulate confirmed to Gulf News that only photos meeting ICAO biometric specifications will be accepted, in line with international travel regulations. The update shifts requirements from printed photos to digital, high-resolution images designed for global biometric compatibility. The MEA has advised applicants to carefully follow the new specifications to avoid delays.

Key updated rules for Indian passport photos

  • Digital format: Photos must be uploaded in colour, not as printed copies.

  • Size: 630 x 810 pixels in digital format (or 2x2 inch if printed).

  • Background: Plain white only.

  • Head position: Head should occupy 80–85% of the frame, with both edges of the face clearly visible.

  • Expression: Neutral, with eyes open and mouth closed.

  • Clarity: No shadows, glare, red-eye, or digital alterations allowed.

How these differ from older rules

  • From prints to pixels: Earlier, physical photos were accepted; now only sharp digital uploads are allowed.

  • Stricter visibility: Hair or eyeglass frames covering the eyes are no longer acceptable.

  • ICAO compliance: Ensures global recognition for biometric passports.

  • No edits allowed: Retouched or digitally altered photos will be rejected.

General do’s and don’ts

  • Do: Use a recent (within six months) colour photo, wear a dark outfit against a white background, and ensure balanced lighting.

  • Don’t: Submit black-and-white photos, selfies, or images with filters. Head coverings are permitted only for medical or religious reasons, and the face must remain fully visible.

The updated requirements aim to speed up processing and enhance security. Applicants are urged to use professional photography services rather than home-printed images to ensure compliance.

The rule has been communicated to BLS International, the outsourced passport service provider, though its website was still displaying the older standards at the time of reporting. BLS currently offers photo services for Dh30 but does not cater to newborns — meaning parents will need to arrange ICAO-compliant baby photos from external service providers.

Old rulesNew rules (2025 update)
Printed colour photographs acceptedOnly digital colour photos allowed
Size often 2x2 inch (51x51 mm)Digital size 630 x 810 pixels (or 2x2 inch if printed)
General white/light backgroundStrictly plain white background only
Head roughly centred, no strict ratioHead must cover 80–85% of the frame
Expression not clearly definedNeutral face, eyes open, mouth closed
Hair/eyeglasses could partially cover eyesEyes and both face edges must be fully visible
Minor edits/retouching sometimes acceptedNo digital alterations permitted
Basic focus/clarity requiredHigh-resolution, sharp focus, no shadows, glare or red-eye
Prints from photo studios/home acceptedProfessional digital upload strongly recommended
