UAE: Fourth Indian expat sibling dies after Abu Dhabi car crash, death toll rises to 5 including maid

Seven-year-old boy succumbs to injuries, after fatal accident involving Kerala family
Abu Dhabi: A seven-year-old boy, who was critically injured in a devastating car crash that killed his three brothers and the family's domestic worker, died on Monday evening, raising the death toll in Sunday’s tragedy to five.
Azzaam, one of the two surviving children of Indian expats Abdul Latheef and Rukhsana, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, where he had been fighting for his life since the accident in the early hours of Sunday, a relative and a social worker assisting the family confirmed to Gulf News.
As reported by Gulf News on Sunday, Ashaz, 14, Ammaar, 12, and Ayyash, five, along with the family's domestic worker Bushra, 49, died when their vehicle crashed in the early hours of Sunday morning as they were driving back to Dubai from the popular Liwa Festival.
The parents and the other two children, Azzaam and Izzaa, 10, had been undergoing treatment.
The tragic development means the Kerala family has now lost all four of their sons. Their only daughter Izzaa is currently stable and has been playing on mobile phone without realising what has happened to her brothers, the relative said.
“Abdul Latheef and Rukhsana are also out of danger. Rukhsana underwent a surgery for her injured hand while still unaware that her three sons were gone. The family was finding it hard to break the news to her. Around 6.30pm, the hospital confirmed the passing of her only son who remained."
The relative added that the extended family members were working on arranging the funeral of the brothers in Dubai while the mortal remains of Bushra would be repatriated to Kerala.
