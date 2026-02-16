Abu Dhabi revises Darb and parking fees for Ramadan rush

Morning and afternoon charges apply, Sundays remain free
Abu Dhabi’s transport operator Q Mobility has announced adjusted toll and public parking charges for Ramadan 2026, in an effort aimed at easing mobility and managing traffic flow during the holy month, when commuting patterns typically shift.
The company said Darb toll gate charges will apply from Monday to Saturday during peak morning and afternoon periods. The morning peak will run from 8am to 10am, while the afternoon period will extend from 2pm to 6pm. A fee of Dh4 will be charged for each crossing during these hours. Sundays will remain toll-free.
For public parking, fees will be in place from Monday to Saturday in two daily sessions. The first will run from 9am to 6pm, and the second from 9pm to 2am. Charges will be Dh2 per hour for standard parking spaces and Dh3 per hour for premium parking zones. Parking will be free on Sundays.
Q Mobility said that motorists can pay parking fees through its official channels, including the Darb app, the TAMM digital platform, SMS services and payment machines located across the city.