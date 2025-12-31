New Year 2025: Abu Dhabi announces free parking, toll gate timings

Motorists advised to avoid prohibited and residential parking from 9 pm to 8 am
Abu Dhabi authorities have announced that public parking under Mawaqif will be free on Thursday, 1 January 2026, resuming at 8:00 am on Friday, January 2, 2026. The waiver also applies to the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot during the holiday.
In addition, the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on New Year’s Day. Toll fees will resume on Friday, 2 January 2026, during peak hours from 7:00–9:00 AM and 5:00–7:00 PM.
Authorities urged motorists to take note of the free parking and toll arrangements to plan their journeys smoothly during the New Year celebrations.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has shared details on the operations of its Customer Happiness Centres and public buses during the New Year holiday.
Customer Happiness Centres:
Closed on Thursday, 1 January 2026.
Operations resume on Friday, 2 January 2026.
Customers can still access services online via:
Abu Dhabi Mobility website
Darbi and Darb websites and apps
TAMM platform for digital government services
The unified service centre remains available for inquiries and assistance.
Buses will operate according to weekend and official holiday schedules.
Additional regional and intercity trips will be conducted to accommodate increased demand.
Service timings and routes can be viewed on the Abu Dhabi Mobility website, Darbi app, or Google Maps.
Customers can also contact the Service Support Centre at toll-free 800850 for assistance.
