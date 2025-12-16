UAE launches automatic passport and Emirates ID renewals

New Taqdeer Package removes applications and visits for eligible residents
Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has launched a new initiative that will automatically renew passports and Emirates ID cards for senior citizens and people of determination enrolled in the social support programme, eliminating the need for applications or in-person procedures.
The initiative, titled the Taqdeer Package, has been developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Empowerment and is part of the second cycle of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which seeks to simplify public services and remove unnecessary administrative steps.
Under the scheme, the authority will proactively monitor the expiry dates of passports and ID cards for eligible beneficiaries. Documents nearing expiration will be renewed automatically, printed and delivered directly to the beneficiary’s residence before the current documents expire.
In a statement issued yesterday, the authority said the initiative is a gesture of appreciation for senior citizens and people of determination, recognising their contributions and lifelong service to the nation. It said the project reflects its social responsibility values and aligns with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the Year of the Community.
The process is fully digital and requires no action from beneficiaries. Once renewal is completed, the authority will contact the individual to inform them that their documents have been updated, after which an authorised employee will deliver the new passport and ID card to their home.
As a result, the authority said, the number of steps required to renew documents for this group has been reduced from three to zero, offering what it described as a more dignified, seamless and humane service experience.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox