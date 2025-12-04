Passport, Emirates ID renewals in UAE set to get faster

New system cuts processing time and cuts inquiries for citizens nationwide
Abu Dhabi: the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has started implementation of a new unified and intelligent service that streamlines the renewal of passports and Emirates ID cards for Emirati citizens, as part of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme.
The second phase ZGB Programme was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in June, providing a world- leading model for government services.
The initiative creates a single, proactive smart journey allowing citizens to renew both documents together, even if the ID card remains valid for fewer than six months. The system features a unified interface for updating personal data and photographs, eliminating the need to upload documents or information more than once.
According to the authority, the project is designed to reduce processing times by at least 50 per cent, while cutting inquiries and customer calls by around 40 per cent, significantly enhancing efficiency and the overall user experience. The new service supports national efforts to simplify procedures, improve government responsiveness, and deliver faster, more integrated services to citizens.
The model prioritises efficiency, quality, and impact, aiming to simplify and enhance the lives of its citizens. By integrating best practices, leveraging expertise and technology, the UAE government strives to deliver streamlined services that meet the needs of its people with minimal effort and maximum impact.
