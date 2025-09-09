UAE introduces single-step Emirates ID renewal and replacement system

Citizens can now renew or replace IDs in one step, with validity automatically set by age
Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched a streamlined system for UAE's ID replacement and renewal, allowing citizens to complete the process in a single step rather than multiple procedures.
Under the new system, the validity period of renewed IDs will be automatically determined based on the applicant’s age, following the same approach used for passport services. Citizens aged 21 and above will receive IDs valid for 10 years, while those under 21 will receive IDs valid for five years.
Officials said the updated process aims to simplify administrative procedures, reduce waiting times, and enhance the overall citizen experience. The single-step renewal and replacement system is now live across all ICP service channels, enabling faster and more efficient ID management for Emiratis nationwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox