1. Travel smarter with your Emirates ID

Along with your passport, your Emirates ID also comes in handy while travelling.

Smart Gates: At international airports in the UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah), you can use your Emirates ID at Smart Gates. These automated systems use biometric data (facial recognition or fingerprints) to identify travellers. To use the Smart Gate, swipe your Emirates ID card and look into the green light at the gate, ensuring you remove glasses, hats, and face masks.

At the border: When travelling to Oman by car, you must present a valid Emirates ID to exit the UAE and obtain a visa on arrival.

For Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries: The Emirates ID is used as a travel document for UAE citizens to travel within the GCC.

For visa-on-arrival countries: For UAE residents travelling to countries that offer visa-on-arrival, such as Georgia or Azerbaijan, you will need to present your Emirates ID along with other travel documents.

Most international passengers who passed through the passport control checkpoint at Dubai Airports may be registered for Smart Gates. Image Credit: Supplied

2. Effortless access to government services

A valid Emirates ID is essential for applying for any government service in the UAE. Whether you are getting a driver’s licence, issuing a rental contract, paying traffic fines, or registering a mobile number, you will need your Emirates ID.

It is also necessary for registering for the UAE Pass, the official digital identity for residents and citizens. The UAE Pass provides a single login for thousands of UAE government platforms.

3. Fuel up and save with your Emirates ID

At Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) petrol stations, you can use your Emirates ID as a payment method. To do this, you have to link your Emirates ID with the ‘ADNOC Wallet’. Here’s how:

• Download the ADNOC Distribution app (available for Apple and Android devices). Open the app and tap on the ‘Wallet’ option on the homepage.

• Enter and verify your mobile number through a one-time password (OTP).

• Enter your details - Fill in your full name, Emirates ID, and email address.

• Register and create a PIN - Tap on ‘Register’ and create a secure PIN.

• Top up your account – add your desired amount using a credit or debit card.

To link your Emirates ID to your ADNOC Wallet, set it as the primary payment method in the app. You can choose from four payment methods:

• Emirates ID

• Mobile Pay

• Smart Tag

• ADNOC Plus Card

To select Emirates ID, tap on ‘Tokens’ on the homepage, then ‘Request Token’. Choose Emirates ID as the token type and select ‘Create Token’. Now, your Emirates ID is linked to your ADNOC Wallet.

At the petrol station, insert your ID into the card machine, and the amount will be deducted from your ADNOC Wallet. You can also use your Emirates ID for car washes and convenience store purchases at the station. The ADNOC Wallet helps budget petrol expenses and allows you to earn rewards and get special offers.

You can link your Emirates ID to the 'ADNOC Wallet' account and then use your ID to pay for petrol. Image Credit: ADX

4. Cash withdrawals with just your Emirates ID

Certain banks like Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Al Hilal Bank, and Mashreq allow cash withdrawals using your Emirates ID instead of an ATM card.

This service requires the bank’s mobile app, where you can request for the service. Once the service is activated, you can visit an ATM and use your Emirates ID to withdraw cash. All you will need to do is carry your mobile with you, as you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number to verify your identity before the cash is dispensed.

If your bank does not offer this, you can still use cardless cash withdrawals through your banking app and mobile number. To know more about how you can do it, click here.

Certain banks in the UAE allow cash withdrawals using your Emirates ID instead of an ATM card Image Credit: Shutterstock

5. Your Emirates ID as a health insurance card

If you do not have your health insurance card handy, your Emirates ID can be used at clinics and hospitals, too, to access your insurance policy. Since 2017, health insurance policies have been linked to Emirates IDs, allowing healthcare providers to access coverage details by swiping your ID.

Your Emirates ID can be used at clinics and hospitals to access your insurance policy Image Credit: Shutterstock

6. Keeping your KYC details updated

When you update your Emirates ID, it is essential to also update your KYC (Know Your Customer) details with your bank and telecom provider to ensure uninterrupted services. Most banks will notify you via SMS to update these details, which can be done online through mobile banking apps, websites, ATMs, or by contacting your bank. Similarly, your telecom provider will also send you alerts via SMS asking you to update your Emirates ID to continue using your mobile phone connection.

7. Unlock exclusive resident perks