Why keeping your Emirates ID updated is important

Under the direction of the Central Bank of the UAE, customers must update their latest Emirates ID with the bank. If customers fail to inform their bank of their new Emirates ID details, they will not be allowed to access banking services such as cash withdrawals from Automated teller machines (ATMs), debit or credit card transactions and other personal financial services.

The KYC helps ensure banks in the UAE are compliant with the Central Bank of the UAE and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.

Required documents and details

Most banks will send you an SMS or email with a link to the e-KYC form or instructions on how to update your KYC with your renewed Emirates ID details. Here are the documents you may be asked to upload as part of the bank’s KYC requirements:



• Renewed Emirates ID copy

• Passport copy

• Residence visa

• Proof of residence – tenancy contract or utility bill.

• Source of income



It is important to note that the required documents may vary depending on the bank. Most banks accept scanned documents in PDF, JPG, JPEG, or PNG format.

Three simple ways to update your Emirates ID for KYC details

1. Bank mobile application or website (online banking)

Many banks allow updates directly through their app or website. Log in, navigate to your profile, and find the option to update ID details. Take clear pictures or upload copies of your Emirates ID (front and back) and follow the prompts to upload any additional documents.

You may also be required to provide information on your income, and personal details like employment details, mobile number, email and residential address. Once that is complete, you will get a notification that your Emirates ID has been updated and approved by the bank.

2. ATM

Another option is to go to an ATM, which is provided by some banks like Mashreq and Emirates NBD. Here are the steps to follow:



• First, find the nearest ATM of your bank in your area.

• Insert your debit or credit card into the ATM.

• Then enter your pin or authentication code.

• Select the requests or profile section, and tap on Emirates ID update.

• Take out your credit/debit card and insert your Emirates ID.

• Then collect your Emirates ID card after a few minutes.

• Next, the ATM will present your Emirates ID details – your name and ID number. Tap on confirm.

Depending on your bank, you may be asked to key in an OTP (One-time Password), which will be sent through an SMS to your registered mobile number.

3. Bank branch visit or call centre

Call centre – some banks allow customers to update their KYC details through their customer care hotline.

Bank branch – if you prefer in-person assistance. Bring your original or clear copies of your renewed Emirates ID and any other required document.