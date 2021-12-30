Dubai: As the UAE shifts its weekend in the new year, banks across the UAE have announced new timings for their branches, which would affect how you can reach out to your bank.

In a circular issued by the UAE Central Bank, it was noted that banks in the country will continue to operate for six days a week, including Fridays, once the new working week rule comes into effect.

Banking halls should operate for a minimum of five hours a day, six days a week, “except for working hours during the holy month of Ramadan”, the circular said.

“It is left to the banks to determine the working hours and days of the administration and the back offices, as needed, and implement a shift system for the branches,” the circular read.

Emirates NBD

In a detailed list of timings for all of its 68 branches across the UAE, Emirates NBD announced that all branches would be operational from Monday each week, with Sunday being a weekly holiday. Some branches may also be closed on Saturday.

Friday timings

On Fridays, the branches will close from 12.30pm to 2pm for the Friday prayers.

First Abu Dhabi Bank

In a statement on its website, the bank confirmed that it would also be switching to the new work week.

“From January 3, 2022, FAB offices will adopt a full Monday to Friday five-day working week. Our branches will be open six days per week, Monday to Saturday. Branches will be closed on Sundays,” the statement read.

The timings on Friday will vary depending on the specific branch’s location.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

As per the bank’s website, ADIB’s branches will continue to be open six days a week Monday to Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

On Fridays, standalone branches will open from 8am to 12noon, and mall-based branches will open from 4pm to 10pm.

Emirates Islamic

The bank announced its new branch timings on its website.

“Our branch network will be open six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being the day of closure, with a few exceptions. All branches will be closed for service from 12.30pm to 2pm on Fridays to observe the prayer break,” the bank said.

Mashreq Bank

Mashreq Bank also confirmed that it would be shifting the official weekly holiday to Sunday. These are the service timings listed on its website:

Branch working hours:

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 3.30pm

Friday (exception): 7.30am to 12.30pm

Remote Tellers (ITM) services:

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 7pm

Friday (exception): 7.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 7pm

Dedicated Corporate Trade and Payment desk:

Corporate desks will accept documents from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Corporate Customer service:

Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Direct Banking Center: