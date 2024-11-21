What is the ‘Ideal Face’ campaign?

“‘Ideal Face’ is an initiative launched by GDRFA Dubai to thank and appreciate all those who abide by residency laws. This includes citizens, residents, and visitors, as they play a key role in making the community safer and more stable. The initiative also encourages everyone to pledge their ongoing commitment to these laws, becoming the ‘Ideal Face’ that best represents the UAE,” the GDRFA stated on its official campaign website.

How to sign-up for the pledge

• Visit the website - idealface.gdrfad.gov.ae and enter your full name and from the drop down menu select one of the options that applies to you – resident, Emirati, visitor or Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizen.

• Enter your nationality and email address. Then click on the ‘I pledge’ button.

After a few seconds, you will receive a personalised digital certificate from GDRFA Dubai in recognition of your commitment.

Exclusive privileges

In addition to the certificate of recognition, the campaign offers additional privileges to individuals who meet the following criteria:

Eligibility criteria

• You must be a UAE citizen or expatriate.

• You must have resided in Dubai for at least 10 years.

• You must sponsor one or more individuals who have had no residency violations in the past 10 years.

• You, as the sponsor, must not have committed any residency violations in the current year.

Privileges

Eligible participants will enjoy the following benefits:

• Digital recognition: Receive an ‘Ideal Face’ certificate as a token of appreciation.

• Elderly services: Elderly participants will receive GDRFA services delivered directly to their homes via mobile units.

• Priority services: Your applications will be fast-tracked at Amer Customer Happiness Centres.

• Exclusive call priority: Enjoy priority responses when contacting the Amer Call Centre.