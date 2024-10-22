Dubai: Starting from November 1, residents of Dubai who are sponsors of residency visas of their family members or domestic workers will be awarded special privileges for following residency rules.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) on Tuesday announced ‘The Ideal Face’ initiative, which rewards sponsors whose dependants have not committed residency violations.

In the first phase, the initiative applies only to individuals - both Emiratis and expats - with the possibility of extending it to establishments in the future.

Conditions for obtaining privileges

• Must be a UAE citizen or an expat

• Must have resided in Dubai for no less than 10 years

• Must be a sponsor of one or more persons who have not committed any residency violations in the last 10 years.

• The sponsor must not have any residency violation registered in the current year

Special privileges

• Premium call service: Priority to having their calls answered at GDRFA Dubai call centre

• Special service: Providing a dedicated service role to them to expedite their transactions at customer service centres

• Digital certificate of appreciation: Appreciating them by granting them a digital Ideal Face Certificate.

• Elderly care service: Providing GDRFA Dubai services to the elderly at their residences through a mobile customer service centre

More privileges will be added in the future.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri GDRFA Dubai Director-General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri stated: “Security and safety are essential for realising the UAE’s vision of a happy and sustainable society. The Ideal Face initiative recognises individuals who follow the law and embody the UAE’s values, encouraging all to embrace positive behaviour and contribute to stability and security.”

Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Suleiman Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Suleiman, Assistant Director-General, Acting Institutional Support Sector, GDRFA Dubai, said: “This initiative is not only an appreciation for committed individuals, but it is also a strong message affirming that every individual in the community is a partner in achieving security and stability. By promoting positive behaviour and adherence to laws, we build a safer and happier community that aligns with the wise leadership vision of the UAE.”

Pledge of commitment

The initiative also has a second component in which non-participants of the scheme can sign a commitment pledge to comply with residency rules, through a link that will be available on the GDRFA Dubai’s social media accounts from November 1.

The Directorate has invited all citizens, residents, and visitors to participate in the initiative by pledging their continuous commitment to residency and visa laws.