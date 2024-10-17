Abu Dhabi: With less than two weeks left for the Amnesty period to end in the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has warned residency violators to be prepared to pay fines and face legal action if they do not get their status rectified before the deadline expires.

The grace period for adjusting the status of residency law violators in the UAE and securing exemption them from fines and administrative penalties ends on October 31.

ICP has reiterated that there will be no extension of the grace period, and the law, along with the prescribed fines and fees, will be enforced against violators who do not regularise their status within the Amnesty timeframe. It noted that inspection campaigns would be intensified, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, to target violators in residential areas, companies and industrial zones from November 1.

The authority urged violators to take advantage of the grace period to correct their status, highlighting that all previous fines will be reinstated on violators who fail to act within the period.

ICP emphasised its commitment to facilitating and simplifying the procedures for beneficiaries during the grace period. Besides exemption from fines, the re-entry ban if leaving the country can also be avoided.

The exemption of administrative fines relates to residency and visas, establishment card fines, ID card fines, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation fines. Additionally, violators are exempt from fees for canceling residency and visas, lifting work absence reports, exit fees, visa detail fees, and exit permits.

The authority said there is still sufficient time for violators to complete the formalities to settle their status, either by safely leaving without receiving a re-entry ban or by securing employment and obtaining a new residency permit to live and work legally in the country.

Based on the feedback from violators, ICP said it has identified challenges to offer appropriate solutions, in cooperation with government entities, private companies and relevant foreign embassies. Field visits are being conducted daily to certified typing centres to assess the challenges, inform staff of regulations and address any violations committed by the centres. The aim is to ensure a conducive environment for violators to rectify their status.

The authority has warned that no leniency will be shown to those who fail to regularise their status, stressing that there will be no extension of the grace period. Continuous inspection campaigns will target violators and those employing them. ICP is also coordinating with national companies, airlines and the media to ensure information reaches all categories of violators.