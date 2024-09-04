So, here is an easy to follow breakdown of what you should do to benefit from the amnesty.

Procedures for different categories of violators

Residency violators:

Individuals whose residence visa has expired and they do not have a valid work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

Staying in the country – If you wish to continue working in the UAE, your new employer must apply for a new work permit either through MOHRE, or the relevant authority, depending on the establishment's affiliation. If you want to stay with your current employer, then you must renew your residency through ICP.

Leaving the country – To depart the UAE, you must apply for an exit permit.

How to apply for an exit permit You can apply for the exit permit by visiting an ICP service centre or an Amer centre in Dubai. If your fingerprint is not in the ICP system, you will need to visit:

• Any service centre equipped with biometric fingerprint capture devices in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam, and Al Shahama, for Abu Dhabi visas.

• Amer centres or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai’s Al Aweer Centre for Dubai visas.

• Any service centre equipped with biometric fingerprint capture devices for visas issued by other emirates.

Individuals with expired work permits:

Individuals who have an expired residency and an expired work permit issued by MOHRE, as a private sector worker or a domestic worker.



Staying with current employer – Your employer must renew your work permit.

Changing employers – Your new employer must apply for a new work permit.

Leaving the country – Apply for an exit permit.

Visit visa violators:

Individuals who have overstayed the duration specified by their visit visa.

Staying in the country – If you wish to work in the UAE, your new employer must apply for a new work permit, either through MOHRE or the relevant authority.

Leaving the country – Apply for an exit permit.

Absconding workers:

Individuals whose residency has expired and who hold a valid work permit issued by MOHRE, either as a private sector worker or a domestic worker, with a pending complaint of work abandonment (absconding complaint) filed against them.