Dubai: If you are looking to apply for a UAE visa for your friend or a family member, you can easily complete the application without having to step out. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), raised awareness on the steps that you can follow on your phone to apply for an ‘entry permit’, which can be valid for 30, 60 or 90 days.

Step 1: Download and log in on the UAEICP app

The ‘UAEICP’ is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices and once you download it, you will simply need to log in using your UAE Pass .

If you do not wish to download the app on your phone, you can also complete the process through the official ICP website – smartservices.icp.gov.ae. The steps that follow will remain the same.

Step 2: Select the new visa service

You would then need to select the service ‘Issuance an Entry Permit (New Visa)’ and select the ‘type of visa’ as either relative or friend. Next, check if you wish to apply for a single entry visa, or a multiple-entry visa and finally select the duration of stay.

Step 3: Confirm the information

You will then be asked to either enter your personal details, if this is your first time logging in, or simply confirm the data on your file, if you are a previously registered user. In case there is any update to your personal information, like your contact number or email address, you can make the changes accordingly.

Step 4: Make the payment

Finally, make the payment for the visa. The cost will vary depending on the duration of the permit. Once you have submitted the application, it will be reviewed by the ICP. The visa issuance process is fairly quick, and should take a maximum of 48 hours.

If you wish to follow up on your application, you can track it online or call the ICP on 600522222.