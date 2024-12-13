What is being offered?

According to ECD, freelancers can obtain:

• A one-year permit and new employment visa for Dh9,000 per year.

• A two-year permit for just Dh16,000.

• Over 90 professional activities to choose from, like social media marketing, fashion designer, choreographer or makeup artist.

How do I get started?

For professionals interested in the freelance permit, you must register your interest in applying for the freelance permit by emailing the Client Relations Centre at Expo City Dubai (ECD) - CRC@expocitydubai.ae or visit the Client Relations Centre located within ECD on level two of the Women’s Pavilion in the Sustainability District. Here are the steps to follow as per ECD:

Step 1:

Once you contact the Expo City Dubai Authority (ECDA), you will receive your credentials to log into the ECDA Portal credentials to submit the freelance permit application form. Download and fill in the form and submit it, along with the required documents (listed below).

- How do I get the form?

Visit this link from the ECD website: https://www.expocitydubai.com/en/business-at-expo-city-dubai/#business-setup. Scroll down until you see the ‘Individuals’ category, and then click on the ‘Freelancer Permit Application Form’. Download and fill in the form, then submit it to the portal.

- Payment

According to ECD, applications will not be processed until application submission and payment are completed. Applicants must pay Dh7,000, which includes a non-refundable Dh500 application fee to ECDA.

Step 2:

The ECDA will review your application to ensure all requirements are met. You may be asked to provide additional documentation, such as a more detailed work portfolio, to support your application.

Once approved, you will receive:

• The ECD freelance permit.

• An ECD identification card.

• Additionally, an invoice will be issued for payment of the company card (establishment card) and the UAE residence visa (if applicable).

Step 3:

An ECD company card will be issued to the individual and will include a serial number, name of the individual, an expiry date and a quota of one visa for the freelancer.

The company card is an optional requirement for the freelancer where it is only required should the freelancer wish to obtain a UAE residence visa. For individuals that are UAE citizens or self-sponsored, a residence visa is not applicable.

Duration