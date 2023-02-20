What do you need?

To track your visa application, you need the following details:

Application number

Transaction number

Date of birth or passport number may also be required

When you submit your visa application to any visa service provider, ask them to give you the application number and reference number so you can track the visa yourself through the following channels.

Track visa application

If you applied for a visa in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain or Fujairah, track your visa application on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

The application tracking service is available here: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/applicationTracking

You will be required to enter your request number (Application number) and check the box verifying your identity as a human user. Next, click ‘search’.

If you applied for your visa in Dubai, you could track the application through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, by following this link: https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Public_Th/StatusInquiry_New.aspx

Here, enter your application number, transaction number and payment date for the visa. All these details are provided in the receipt that you get, after the application has been submitted.

Check the box verifying your identity as a human user. Next, click ‘search’.

The system will then tell you if your application is being processed or if the visa has been issued.

How to check the visa application status through DubaiNow

DubaiNow is a smartphone application by the Dubai Government, and you can use it to track your visa application status and validity. To use the app to track your visa application, follow these steps:

Download the app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. When you open the app, tap on ‘Residency’, which will be among the services listed on the app’s landing page. Tap on ‘Check Visa Status’. The app will provide you with a summary of the service. Tap on ‘Ok, I understand’. You will then be asked to enter the application number, transaction number and payment date. Enter the details and click ‘Submit’.

The system will then tell you if your application is being processed or if the visa has been issued.