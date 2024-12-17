Dubai: If you have recently moved to Dubai and hold a valid driving licence from a European country, such as France or Italy, or from the United States but are not a citizen of those countries, you might be wondering whether you can directly exchange your licence with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) or if you need to apply for a new driving licence altogether.
The RTA has clear rules and guidelines for the exchange of driving licences, depending on whether your country is on the list of authorised countries. However, the requirements differ for residents who hold a licence from the country, do not possess that country’s nationality.
Am I eligible to exchange my driving licence?
According to the RTA website (rta.ae), residents with a licence from an exception country but without the nationality of the listed country must pass both the knowledge test (theory test) and the road test (practical test).
These tests must be taken at an authorised driving institute in Dubai. Some driving schools offer specialised test courses for individuals holding valid licences from North American, European, East Asian, or African countries. Alternatively, reduced-hour driving courses are available for experienced drivers – typically 10 hours of lessons, compared to 20 hours for beginners.
Costs for the tests:
• RTA Knowledge Test: Dh220 (plus Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee)
• RTA Road Test: Dh220 (plus Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee)
To find out the complete list of exception countries, visit the link from RTA: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704301
Try the ‘Golden Chance’ Test
The RTA also offers experienced drivers holding foreign licences the opportunity to apply for the ‘Golden Chance’ test. This special option allows you to take the road test without attending lessons. If you fail the road test, you will need to complete the required training hours based on your previous driving experience, although you will not need to repeat the theory test.
Click here to find out how to know if you are eligible for a Golden Chance test.
Where to apply
It is always best to contact any of the following driving schools to understand what their polices are for residency already holding valid foreign driving licences:
• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Wasel Branch
• Belhasa Driving Centre Jebel Ali
• Belhasa Driving Centre Nad Al Hammar
• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qouz 4
• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qusais 2
• Dubai Driving Centre Jumairah
• Dubai Driving Centre Al Qouz Industrial 3
• Dubai Driving Centre Al Qusais 1
• Dubai Driving Centre Al Khail
• Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai) Dubai Investment Park 2
• Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qusais 4
• Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qouz 3
• Emirates Driving Institute Al Qusais 1
• Emirates Driving Institute Al Qouz 3
• Emirates Transport Driving Institute Warsan 3
• Excellence Driving Centre Al Quoz Industrial 1
• Excellence Driving Centre Al Qusais Industrial 5
• Excellence Driving Centre Port Rashid (Jumeirah)
• Bin Yaber Driving Centre Al Rowayyah
• Bin Yaber Driving Centre Jebel Ali
• Eco Drive Driving Institute Dubai Industrial City
• Al Ahli Driving Centre Al Quoz Industrial 4
Required documents
When visiting a driving institute, you must provide the following documents:
• A valid Emirates ID
• Your original driving licence issued in an exception country
• An electronic eye test result (conducted at the driving institute)
Costs to expect
In addition to the fees for the knowledge and road tests, here are the additional costs you should budget for:
• Dh200: File opening fee
• Dh600: Licence issuance fee
• Dh50: Handbook manual
• Dh140 to Dh180: Electronic eye test fee at approved Eye Test Centres
• Dh20: Knowledge and innovation fee