Am I eligible to exchange my driving licence?

According to the RTA website (rta.ae), residents with a licence from an exception country but without the nationality of the listed country must pass both the knowledge test (theory test) and the road test (practical test).

These tests must be taken at an authorised driving institute in Dubai. Some driving schools offer specialised test courses for individuals holding valid licences from North American, European, East Asian, or African countries. Alternatively, reduced-hour driving courses are available for experienced drivers – typically 10 hours of lessons, compared to 20 hours for beginners.

Costs for the tests:

• RTA Knowledge Test: Dh220 (plus Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee)

• RTA Road Test: Dh220 (plus Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee)

To find out the complete list of exception countries, visit the link from RTA: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704301

Try the ‘Golden Chance’ Test

The RTA also offers experienced drivers holding foreign licences the opportunity to apply for the ‘Golden Chance’ test. This special option allows you to take the road test without attending lessons. If you fail the road test, you will need to complete the required training hours based on your previous driving experience, although you will not need to repeat the theory test.

Click here to find out how to know if you are eligible for a Golden Chance test.

Where to apply

It is always best to contact any of the following driving schools to understand what their polices are for residency already holding valid foreign driving licences:

• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Wasel Branch

• Belhasa Driving Centre Jebel Ali

• Belhasa Driving Centre Nad Al Hammar

• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qouz 4

• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qusais 2

• Dubai Driving Centre Jumairah

• Dubai Driving Centre Al Qouz Industrial 3

• Dubai Driving Centre Al Qusais 1

• Dubai Driving Centre Al Khail

• Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai) Dubai Investment Park 2

• Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qusais 4

• Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qouz 3

• Emirates Driving Institute Al Qusais 1

• Emirates Driving Institute Al Qouz 3

• Emirates Transport Driving Institute Warsan 3

• Excellence Driving Centre Al Quoz Industrial 1

• Excellence Driving Centre Al Qusais Industrial 5

• Excellence Driving Centre Port Rashid (Jumeirah)

• Bin Yaber Driving Centre Al Rowayyah

• Bin Yaber Driving Centre Jebel Ali

• Eco Drive Driving Institute Dubai Industrial City

• Al Ahli Driving Centre Al Quoz Industrial 4

Required documents

When visiting a driving institute, you must provide the following documents:

• A valid Emirates ID

• Your original driving licence issued in an exception country

• An electronic eye test result (conducted at the driving institute)

Costs to expect