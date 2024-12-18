What is Liwa Festival?

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in collaboration with the Liwa Sports Club, this renowned festival in Al Dhafra features a line-up of motorsport competitions, cultural events, and recreational activities.

The festival is centred around the Moreeb Dune, one of the tallest dunes in the region. Standing at 300 metres high with a 50-degree incline, Moreeb Dune offers a challenge for both professionals and enthusiasts. This year's festival will continue until January 4, 2025.

Safety guidelines

According to Abu Dhabi police, visitors must adhere to the following rules:

1. Dangerous driving: Engaging in reckless or dangerous displays with cars or motorcycles near the camps is strictly prohibited.

2. Hill safety: When ascending or descending hills, ensure the path is clear and safe, to avoid accidents. Exercise caution, particularly in areas with limited visibility or steep inclines.

3. Motorcycles on paved roads: The use of motorcycles on paved roads is not permitted. This measure aims to maintain road safety and minimise risks.

4. Helmet use: All motorcycle riders must wear helmets at all times. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to operate motorcycles without parental supervision, and can only do so in designated areas.

5. Noise control: Creating loud or disturbing sounds from vehicles or motorcycles near the camps is forbidden.

6. Traffic compliance: Follow all traffic instructions diligently. This includes wearing seat belts, using headlights as required, and adhering to speed limits.