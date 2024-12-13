Where is it located?

Hosted amidst the picturesque surroundings of Leem Lake and organised by Brand Dubai, the festival includes 120 workshops, over 14 activities, four community events, and a main stage showcasing live performances.

What can you expect?

In addition to the main Hatta Festival happening at Leem Lake, the festival line-up includes an agricultural festival, a honey festival, cultural nights, and the ‘Hatta x Dubai Shopping Festival’ (DSF). Here’s a closer look at what’s on offer:

• Honey Festival (December 27 to 31):

Dubai Municipality will host the ninth edition of the Hatta Honey Festival, offering visitors the chance to explore local honey varieties and support Emirati beekeepers.

• Agricultural Festival (January 18 to 22):

This event showcases fresh produce from Emirati farms, highlighting the region's agricultural heritage.

• Cultural nights:

Hatta Cultural Nights will celebrate the area’s heritage, culture and natural beauty. Expect art installations by local artists, alongside sporting and recreational activities such as mountain biking, hiking, cycling, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, long-distance races, and motorsport events.

• Hatta x Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF):

Marking the 30th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival, this initiative features light displays, live performances, and activities for adventure seekers. Firework displays will take place every Friday and Saturday until January 5.

How to get to Hatta?

You can take the ‘Hatta Express Bus’ (H02) from Dubai for Dh25 (single trip), operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The route runs from Dubai Mall to the Hatta Main Bus Station in approximately 1 hour and 55 minutes. Buses operate daily from 7am to 7pm, departing every two hours.

To visit key attractions, use the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus, which stops at popular locations such as Hatta Dam and Leem Lake. The fare is Dh2 per stop, payable with your Nol Card. The bus operates daily from 7 am to 9pm, with departures every 30 minutes.