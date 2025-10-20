Under Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Material and Hazardous Substances, a penalty of imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000, or either of them, shall be imposed on anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country.