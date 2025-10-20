GOLD/FOREX
Are firecrackers allowed during Diwali in the UAE?

Using illegal fireworks can lead to a fine of up to Dh100,000 and possible imprisonment

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai: Residents across the UAE are reminded to refrain from using or selling firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. Authorities have repeatedly warned that trading or using fireworks without a licence is strictly prohibited throughout the country.

This year, Dubai Police reiterated that trading in fireworks without a licence is illegal and can result in at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh100,000. According to the law, individuals involved in importing, exporting, manufacturing, or selling fireworks without authorisation will face strict legal consequences.

Although the advisory was originally issued during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr earlier this year, the same rules apply to Diwali celebrations, when families and children may be tempted to light fireworks at home or in public areas.

What the law says

Under Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Material and Hazardous Substances, a penalty of imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000, or either of them, shall be imposed on anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country.

Article 3 of the same law states:

“Possession, acquisition, obtainment, carrying, import, export, re-export, transit, trans-shipment, trade, manufacture, repair, transportation, or disposal of any weapon, ammunition, explosives, military material, or hazardous substances shall not be permitted in any way, except after obtaining a licence or permit to this effect from the licensing authority or from the concerned entity, according to the provisions of this Decree-Law.”

Who can host fireworks displays?

Only licensed businesses are allowed to legally host fireworks displays in the UAE. These companies must be accredited by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) to engage in such activities.

Important documents required for approval include:

  • A valid trade licence

  • No-objection certificate (NOC)

  • A map of the launch site

  • A safety plan

  • Any additional documents requested by security authorities and law enforcement

Once a permit is obtained from SIRA, the fireworks company must notify several relevant authorities, including the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Coast Guard, Dubai Civil Defence General Directorate, General Department of Operations, and the General Department of Authorities, Establishments, and Emergency.

The service fee for a fireworks display permit is Dh1,020, including additional fees.

Where to watch fireworks this Diwali

While residents are not permitted to set off fireworks themselves, there are licensed public displays they can enjoy.

Although Diwali falls on October 20, Global Village will continue to host Diwali celebrations until October 23, featuring traditional performances, a Diwali mela, rangoli displays, and a special fireworks show on October 24 and 25 at 9pm.

