Brainy n Bright unveils 2026 initiatives to unite UAE families through technology

EdTech leader offers programs uniting children, parents and grandparents through tech
Dubai: Brainy n Bright, a leading name in technology and innovation education in the Middle East, has unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of initiatives for 2026, aligning its vision closely with the UAE’s declaration of the Year of The Family.
Having upskilled learners across age groups since 2019, Brainy n Bright says its focus for 2026 reflects the national commitment to strengthening family bonds and promoting shared growth through education. The Year of The Family was announced under the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, in the presence of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the central role of families in building a resilient and progressive society.
“Education and technology are powerful enablers of family growth,” said Esrat Noori, CEO of Brainy n Bright Group. “We will continue to be an active part of the UAE’s growth story and celebrate 2026 as the Year of The Family in our own way — by upskilling every member of the household. Whether it is a four-year-old child, a grandparent, or even household support staff, technology today transcends age. Our initiatives focus on learning without age limits, innovation without boundaries, and bringing families together through shared educational experiences.”
The organisation’s 2026 roadmap features a wide range of family-focused learning programmes, including young entrepreneurship, financial literacy, journalism, generative AI and prompt engineering, coding, 3D design and printing, cyber and social media safety, leadership development, culinary arts, traditional arts, digital content creation workshops, as well as hands-on learning in robotics and electronics. These programmes are designed to encourage collaboration across generations.
“Education that connects generations is the need of the hour,” said Farha Jafar, Head of Academic. “When families learn together, curiosity grows, confidence builds, and innovation becomes a shared value.”
Brainy n Bright is also introducing unique initiatives such as ‘Celebrating Birthdays with Technology’, alongside short- and long-term technology-focused educational trips, in collaboration with industry partners, both within the region and internationally. These experiences allow families to explore science, technology, and innovation beyond traditional classrooms.
In line with the UAE’s long-standing emphasis on innovation, Brainy n Bright will roll out landmark initiatives such as ‘One Family, One Patent’, ‘One Home, One Innovation Lab’, and ‘Girls & Women in Technology’ theme-based hackathons and competitions, encouraging creativity and problem-solving to begin at home before expanding to schools and industries.
These initiatives aim to empower families to shape the UAE’s knowledge economy, reinforcing the idea that innovation is cultivated through everyday learning at home, rather than confined to classrooms or workplaces.
As the UAE celebrates the Year of The Family, the focus remains on the role families play in nurturing values such as cooperation, communication, and harmony — qualities that reflect the nation’s spirit. By embedding technology-driven learning into family life, initiatives like those of Brainy n Bright seek to strengthen these bonds while preparing future generations for a rapidly evolving digital world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox