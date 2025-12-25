Brainy n Bright unveils 2026 initiatives to unite UAE families through technology

“Education and technology are powerful enablers of family growth,” said Esrat Noori, CEO of Brainy n Bright Group. “We will continue to be an active part of the UAE’s growth story and celebrate 2026 as the Year of The Family in our own way — by upskilling every member of the household. Whether it is a four-year-old child, a grandparent, or even household support staff, technology today transcends age. Our initiatives focus on learning without age limits, innovation without boundaries, and bringing families together through shared educational experiences.”