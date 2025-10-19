Expats say the Festival of Lights is about sacred traditions and bonds of friendship
Preparations for Diwali begin at least 15 days in advance in the Singh household. “We need everything to be deep cleaned properly,” Dubai-based Indian expat Manish Singh tells Gulf News ahead of the festival, which falls this year on October 20 (Monday). “And the festivities begin a couple of days in advance.”
Diwali, or the Hindu Festival of Lights, is an annual reminder that good triumphs over evil and light will always banish darkness. It is also a time when people come together to celebrate life.
Manish, who hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is on his way to one of his offices to kick things off with a puja (religious ritual) when he speaks to us. On Diwali day, the 42-year-old business owner adds, one of his offices will play host to a party where his employees can gather and celebrate together. “Diwali is, after all, about the spirit of togetherness.”
While sharing photos of the merriment, he explains that his villa will be bedecked in lights and family and friends will come together for a puja on Monday followed by a party to reconnect and relax, with good food and fine company.
For longtime Dubai resident and businessman Vivek Mehta, Diwali in UAE has grown far beyond its Indian roots. “Here, Diwali feels global,” Mehta said. “Friends from every background join in, don Indian attire, and relish Indian food as if it were their own tradition.”
At his villa in Green Community, the festivities are a vibrant reflection of Dubai’s diversity. “Every year, we have children from 15 to 20 different nationalities playing together in our garden,” he says.
“It’s a beautiful reminder of how this city brings people together.”
Mehta attributes this shared joy to the leadership and inclusive vision of the UAE. “The spirit of tolerance and acceptance that our leaders have nurtured is what makes such harmony possible,” he says.
“Dubai has transformed Diwali into a festival that unites, not just one that illuminates.”
The Mehta household becomes a hub of activity during the five days of Diwali. “On our party day, our home turns into an open house — hundreds of guests, friends and business partners drop in to exchange greetings, enjoy sweets and snacks, and then move on to the next celebration,” he says. “At any point, we may have more than a hundred friends gathered in my villa on that evening.”
Having lived in Dubai for over four decades, Mehta says the festival is as much about gratitude as it is about celebration. He makes it a point to share Diwali gifts with security staff and community workers each year. “Diwali is about thankfulness — for family, friendship, and business prosperity,” he adds. “Sharing that happiness and prosperity with those who help make our lives easier is part of the joy.”
This year, he noticed a special sparkle across the city. Streets, offices, and malls were draped in lights, and greetings came not just from Indians but from people of every nationality. “That’s the beauty of Dubai,” he reflects. “The light of Diwali here doesn’t just brighten homes — it brightens hearts across multiple nationalities.”
For schoolteacher Pooja Misra, Diwali is a time is a time that brings family and friends together. “We begin preparations by shopping for gifts and deciding on the décor, we adorn the house with twinkling lights, create colourful rangolis, and make sweets.”
A big part of the celebrations is finding the right outfit, she says. “It must be new and cheerful. I usually wear a sari on the day.”
One tradition that she has done away with however, is the bursting of crackers. “While I’ve never been fond of bursting crackers — even as a child in India — I find joy in the quieter, more meaningful traditions of the festival,” she explains.
Vishal and Premvati Patel, originally from London and now residing in Dubai, kicked off their Diwali celebrations with heartfelt devotion at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. They offered prayers and absorbed the temple’s serene ambiance, setting the tone for the festive week ahead.
“Our Diwali has always been spent paying homage firstly to our guru Mahant Swami Maharaj and over the course of the day being surrounded by family and close friends. We often share sweets, exchange stories, and discuss how sacred spiritual values from our faith are relevant to today’s challenges. This blending of sacred traditions with bonds of friendship makes each Diwali both spiritual and unforgettable,” says Premvati. They will be celebrating their Diwali by visiting their friends Rahul and Anamika’s home in their local community.
Not just Indians, but expats from other countries like Smarika Magar from Nepal are marking the festival with equal fervour. In Nepal, the five-day celebration is known as Tihar and is observed with lights, sweets, prayers and family traditions.
Day 1 is Kaag Tihar (honouring crows), Day 2 is Kukur Tihar (dedicated to dogs), Day 3 is Gai Tihar (worshipping cows) followed by Lakshmi Puja and the traditions of Deusi and Bhailo (singing folk songs). Day 4 is Goru Puja (for oxen), and the celebrations conclude with Bhai Tika, when sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and exchange gifts.
“Our festival is similar to India’s, but the meaning is different. We will start on Monday and celebrate in ways we can here. So instead of crows, I will feed pigeons. We will do puja, and I am looking forward to receiving gifts from my brother Prason,” says Smarika, an Abu Dhabi resident since 2021.
Diwali is a time for community bonding, and residents in Abu Dhabi are no exception. About 100 Indian families from the Mazyad Community Society began celebrations on Saturday with a cultural event at The Boundary, Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub.
“Diwali is about togetherness, sharing and caring. We celebrate it as one big family in our community,” a member says. “We had cultural performances, games and even a Ramayana-themed quiz for children. More than 200 people turned up in traditional attire and enjoyed the evening. On Monday, we will take time off work for Lakshmi Puja, and our homes are already lit up with diyas and fairy lights.”
