Manish, who hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is on his way to one of his offices to kick things off with a puja (religious ritual) when he speaks to us. On Diwali day, the 42-year-old business owner adds, one of his offices will play host to a party where his employees can gather and celebrate together. “Diwali is, after all, about the spirit of togetherness.”

The Mehta household becomes a hub of activity during the five days of Diwali. “On our party day, our home turns into an open house — hundreds of guests, friends and business partners drop in to exchange greetings, enjoy sweets and snacks, and then move on to the next celebration,” he says. “At any point, we may have more than a hundred friends gathered in my villa on that evening.”

Having lived in Dubai for over four decades, Mehta says the festival is as much about gratitude as it is about celebration. He makes it a point to share Diwali gifts with security staff and community workers each year. “Diwali is about thankfulness — for family, friendship, and business prosperity,” he adds. “Sharing that happiness and prosperity with those who help make our lives easier is part of the joy.”

“Our Diwali has always been spent paying homage firstly to our guru Mahant Swami Maharaj and over the course of the day being surrounded by family and close friends. We often share sweets, exchange stories, and discuss how sacred spiritual values from our faith are relevant to today’s challenges. This blending of sacred traditions with bonds of friendship makes each Diwali both spiritual and unforgettable,” says Premvati. They will be celebrating their Diwali by visiting their friends Rahul and Anamika’s home in their local community.

“Our festival is similar to India’s, but the meaning is different. We will start on Monday and celebrate in ways we can here. So instead of crows, I will feed pigeons. We will do puja, and I am looking forward to receiving gifts from my brother Prason,” says Smarika, an Abu Dhabi resident since 2021.

“Diwali is about togetherness, sharing and caring. We celebrate it as one big family in our community,” a member says. “We had cultural performances, games and even a Ramayana-themed quiz for children. More than 200 people turned up in traditional attire and enjoyed the evening. On Monday, we will take time off work for Lakshmi Puja, and our homes are already lit up with diyas and fairy lights.”

