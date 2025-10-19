GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed extends Diwali greetings to residents, global Indian community

Vice President extends warm Diwali wishes to everyone celebrating in the UAE and beyond

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Dubai Media Office/X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, extended his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Diwali to all those celebrating in the UAE and around the world.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!”

Related Topics:
DiwaliUAEindia

