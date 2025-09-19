Diwali in UAE 2025: Why the festival is celebrated—traditions and rituals explained

At its heart, it symbolises the triumph of light over darkness
A little nip in the air. But you still feel warm. That's what Diwali means for those of us who lived in Delhi: The little space between two seasons
Maybe it's the sight of diyas lighting up households everywhere around you. Perhaps, it's the cosiness of sitting with your family, friends in the living room, surrounded by mountains of sweets and flowers, picking games for the night.
You do miss it when you leave homes and countries. For my first year in UAE, I did wonder what to do. So I just put a few lights in our balcony, and felt a little relief when I saw the other apartments in our building do the same.
Those lights are more than just lights. They feel like home for those, who can't be at home during the festive season.
And if you're new here and you're surrounded by all the lights, love and colourful decorations, wondering what it's all about, we can help. At its heart, it symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Celebrated according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, it falls between mid-October and mid-November on the 15th day of Kartik—the darkest night of the year. The festivities span five days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj.
So why do we celebrate Diwali? It's meant to be a celebration of victory, emerging from the epic Ramayana, where Rama, Lakshman and Sita returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, and defeating evil. During the festival, People worship various deities, immerse themselves in traditions, and mark new beginnings—be it starting a new venture, a financial year, or simply fresh opportunities.
Homes glow with diyas, candles, and colourful lights, families share sweets and gifts, perform rituals take part in charity.
Diwali isn’t just about lights; it’s about filling our lives with positivity, clarity, and a sense of community.
And, that's where Gulf News comes in. From what to wear (because yes, your outfit deserves the spotlight) to what to eat, we’ve got you covered. We can show you how to deck out your home with decorations that range from budget-friendly brilliance to full-on luxury sparkle. We'll let you in on details on all the events, from family-friendly fun to cheer-filled moments. And of course, we’ll hunt down the best Diwali deals, because who doesn’t love a little festive shopping without the stress?
Follow our updates, and we’ll make sure your Diwali is full of lights, laughs, and seriously stylish celebrations.
