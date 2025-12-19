A Goan Christmas remembered through dresses, carols and childhood rituals

One year, I decided I was ready for fashion. International fashion. Mini skirt fashion. The resulting skirt was… ambitious. My group of evil male friends wasted no time. They informed Aunty Genevieve that she had clearly kept most of the cloth aside for her grandchildren and left me with the scraps. This commentary was delivered loudly, joyfully, and repeatedly. Aunty Genevieve took it in her stride. I wore the skirt anyway, confidence stitched together with safety pins and teenage optimism.