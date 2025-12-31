GOLD/FOREX
New Year collection at Daiso Japan

Celebrate the countdown with style and savings!

Last updated:
By Friday
1 MIN READ
Ring in 2026 with sparkle, color, and joy — all from Daiso Japan, the UAE’s No. 1 Japanese value store. With over 80,000 products and 800 new items arriving every month, Daiso Japan remains your go-to destination for affordable and festive essentials, starting from just Dh7.5.

With 50+ locations across the UAE, it’s easier than ever to shop everything you need for a memorable New Year celebration.

Countdown ready? We’ve got you covered: 

- New Year Hats & Horns – Fun accessories to kick off the party 

- Wigs, Glasses & Light-Up Glasses – Stand out with bold and fun looks 

- Headbands & Eye Masks – Festive wearables to match the mood 

- Banners, Garlands & Confetti – Decorate every corner with color and cheer 

- Party Poppers & Glow Accessories – Add sparkle to every countdown moment 

- Colour Hair Sprays & More – Let your personality shine all night long 

- Light Sticks, Glow Bracelets & Glow-in-the-Dark Items – Light up the night with every move

Fresh new arrivals in-store now — from celebration hats to eye-catching accessories and everything in between.

Start the year right — shop the New Year Collection at Daiso Japan today! 

