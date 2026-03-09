Lily Collins’ $80,000 engagement ring was stolen 3 years ago—here's the 'miracle' way it finally came home

After nearly three years, Lily Collins celebrates getting back her lost engagement ring
Dubai: After what felt like a long wait, actress Lily Collins has been reunited with her engagement ring nearly three years after it was taken from her during a theft. The 36‑year‑old Emily in Paris star shared joyful news on social media this week, revealing that the cherished ring her husband Charlie McDowell gave her has at last been returned.
In a post on her Instagram Stories, Collins expressed her gratitude and shock as she showed off the familiar rose‑cut diamond once again on her finger. The ring was originally stolen in May 2023, along with Collins’s wedding band and several other personal items, while she was visiting a spa at a hotel in West Hollywood. Collins had secured her valuables in a locked locker during the visit, only to discover they were gone when she returned.
The diamond itself is a custom design: a rose‑cut stone created by jeweler Irene Neuwirth at McDowell’s request. At the time of their engagement in 2020, Collins spoke fondly of the ring’s unique style and personal significance, noting how perfectly it reflected her taste.
The couple wed the following year in Colorado and have since grown their family, welcoming a daughter, Tove Jane, via surrogate in January 2025. Details on exactly how the ring was recovered remain partly under wraps, but Collins credited a Chicago jeweler known as Joe the Jeweler with playing a key role.
According to reports, the jeweler purchased the piece at a trade show and later realized its identity, recognizing it as Collins’s lost engagement ring and taking the initiative to return it.
In a recent selfie showing off her recovered ring, Collins shared her emotional reaction: “Having this home means so much to us,” she wrote, adding, "I'm still speechless It’s back on my finger.”
The actress has been generating buzz for new projects, including a role portraying Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film about the making of the American classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji