Emily in Paris Season 5 heads to Rome: Spoilers, cast exits and what we know

Gabriel, Alfie...Marcello? Who does Emily finally end up with?
Emily in Paris is back for season 5 — the show everyone loves to “hate-watch,” which is exactly why we now have five seasons of it.
Netflix renewed the Lily Collins–led hit in September 2024, just as season 4, part 2 dropped and catapulted Emily into her next big life phase.
And in case you missed the memo: Our girl is now the boss of Agence Grateau’s brand-new Rome office.
Here’s the full, spoiler-laden rundown on what went down, what’s coming up, and who’s returning with Emily on this trans-European emotional rollercoaster.
Season 4 ended with Emily being stranded by Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), furious, and ready to make an entrance. Enter Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), heir to the Muratori cashmere empire, who literally guides her down a mountain.
Of course, Emily being Emily, she immediately storms off to confront Gabriel and break up with him in a flurry of snowflakes and feelings.
But fate — and Netflix’s writers — aren’t done. Emily and Marcello cross paths again, he invites her to Rome, and she doesn’t just say yes… she says ciao, Paris. Then comes Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), who has the nerve to crash Emily’s romantic Roman getaway with a business agenda. Marcello, understandably, wonders if Emily is there for amore or… a pitch deck.
Emily fixes that with a line that basically made every fan swoon:
“I don’t want to work with you, Marcello, I want to be with you.”
By the finale: She’s officially running Agence Grateau’s Rome office — and zooming through the Eternal City on a Vespa with Marcello like she’s in a Gucci campaign.
Emily is now the HBIC of Grateau’s Rome branch. A work proposal collapses (classic), her love life gets messy (shocking), and a secret detonates one of her closest relationships.
Darren Star told Tudum he sent Emily to Italy to “stay ahead of the audience” and prove the show can go bigger. Lily Collins added she’s thrilled to explore Emily’s romance with Marcello, saying:
“We ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance… to smile without condition… and he comes at that perfect time.”
The first teaser dropped on October 22 and is basically a montage of romance, mischief.
Lily Collins (Emily)
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie)
Ashley Park (Mindy)
Lucas Bravo (Gabriel)
Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)
Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello)
Samuel Arnold (Julien)
Bruno Gouery (Luc)
William Abadie (Antoine)
Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Thalia Besson
Sad news for Camille stans: Camille Razat announced in April 2025 that she is leaving the show.
Season 5 introduces:
Bryan Greenberg as Jake, an American trying to survive Paris
Michèle Laroque as Yvette, Sylvie’s long-time friend
Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Sylvie’s royal-adjacent confidante
Mark your calendars and block your screens:
All 10 episodes drop on December 18.
