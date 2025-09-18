XO, Kitty Season 3 episode titles drop: Min-ho romance on fire— Summer I Turned Pretty creator stirs the pot

Jenny Han promises to crank the intensity up to 11 in Season 3.
Jenny Han is busy stirring up romance in all her shows and after much chaos with The Summer I turned Pretty, we have some XO, Kitty updates, where more romance awaits, and more storms brew among the fandoms. Yes, true. The last season of the show ended with Kitty joining Min-ho on his summer tour.
While filming wrapped months ago on Season 3, news has been rather quiet. We’ve got some early episode titles that might just tease what drama, romance, and chaos is coming Kitty’s way. Season 3 has been shrouded in mystery, with most of the plot under wraps — aside from the occasional hint dropped by former showrunner Jessica O’Toole: “We left fans on a cliffhanger, but Season 3 will be worth the wait — including our first summer episode, plus tons of romance, friendship, adventure.”
Deadline teased that Kitty’s third semester at KISS will be central, following a ‘short detour’ and now we have four of the eight episodes expected in the new season — alphabetical order, not release order, and sadly, no word on episodes 7 and 8 yet, according to What's On Netflix.
Here are the expectations that’s causing chaos on fandoms:
Before Sunrise – A nod to the classic Richard Linklater romance? Kitty may spend one long, unbroken night with Min Ho, walking, talking… and maybe finally confessing her feelings.
Euniq – Could this spotlight Eunice’s rise to stardom? The spelling twist hints at Q’s involvement. Think: world tour, friendship tests, and possible rivalry drama.
Ride or Die – Literal amusement park shenanigans, metaphorical loyalty tests, or both? Kitty’s world is spinning, and so are her choices.
Seoul Sisters – Sisterly reunion incoming? Margot and Peter are back; could Lara Jean finally drop in from Thailand? Or is this a nod to new friend dynamics with Yuri and crew?
Ships in the Night – Slow-burn romance alert. Missed connections, bittersweet feelings, and maybe even a trip to Busan’s iconic harbor. Will Kitty and Min Ho align, or will circumstances pull them apart again?
Returning writers Valentina Garza, Siobhan Vivian, Sarah Choi, Nina Kim, and George Northy are back, while new talent Deirdre Shaw joins in, with Garza taking on a larger role across multiple episodes.
No official release date yet, but insiders are hinting at a Q1-Q2 2026 drop, with March as the likely sweet spot. Until then, start speculating, shipping, and of course, prepping for all the drama and summer vibes Jenny Han is bringing from The Summer I Turned Pretty to XO, Kitty Season 3.
