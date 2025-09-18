The Summer I Turned Pretty film announced: Will Belly and Conrad's wedding finally stop the fan meltdowns?

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han teased in a statement. Fans have been side-eyeing the finale since it ended without a wedding or even a hint of an engagement between Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). If you’ve read Han’s final book, We’ll Always Have Summer, you know the story ends with wedding bells — so it looks like the movie is about to deliver that long-awaited payoff.