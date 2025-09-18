GOLD/FOREX
The Summer I Turned Pretty film announced: Will Belly and Conrad's wedding finally stop the fan meltdowns?

For those who didn't watch this show, it has been an endless summer

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
So grab your sunscreen and a plus-one, because Cousins Beach is getting ready for one last big party — and you’re invited.

Just when you thought that you had heard the last of ‘Team Conrad’ and ‘Team Jeremiah’, we’re back to it. The summer for turning pretty will not end anytime soon, even though the  series wrapped its three-season run this week.

In a move that has fans squabbling, tearing up, and making reels, Prime Video just greenlit a feature film to wrap up Belly’s story — with none other than Jenny Han herself writing and directing. She’s teaming up with Sarah Kucserka as co-writer, and the big news was dropped at the Paris finale event, just hours after the series finale hit Prime Video.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han teased in a statement.  Fans have been side-eyeing the finale since it ended without a wedding or even a hint of an engagement between Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). If you’ve read Han’s final book, We’ll Always Have Summer, you know the story ends with wedding bells — so it looks like the movie is about to deliver that long-awaited payoff.

Expect a front-row seat to Belly and Conrad’s big day, plus catch-ups with the Cousins crew — Taylor, Steven, and Denise, who are San Francisco-bound, Jeremiah in the kitchen living his culinary dreams, and maybe even Laurel and John figuring out whatever that was in the finale.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere,” Amazon MGM Studios execs said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to give fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

