Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad. Or as I like to call them: Bland, Blander, and Blandest. None of them have chemistry. None of them can communicate. And yet here we are, three seasons later, still watching them sulk, pine, and ruin perfectly good beach views.

In the books, Belly went with her heart and chose on of the brothers for good. In the show, who knows? At this point, I hope she chooses herself—or better yet, the summer house. In other words, Season 3 is proof that pretty people plus lush beach views is not equal to good television. Fans are spiraling, actors are getting cyberbullied, and Jenny Han is out here trying to convince us there’s “magic on screen.” Sorry, Jenny. The only magic left is how this show keeps getting renewed.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.