GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: 13 Reasons why this show is peak drama and episode 9 isn't helping

Season 3 is proof that pretty people plus lush beach views is not always equal to good TV

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
3 MIN READ
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3
thesummeriturnedpretty/Instagram

Hate-watching shows has officially become a national pastime, and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is Exhibit A.

The internet’s at war, the characters are pretty insufferable, and the only thing worth rooting for is that gorgeous summer house at Lake Cousins. Let’s break it down.

1. Belly and her boys: A Love triangle no one asked for

Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad. Or as I like to call them: Bland, Blander, and Blandest. None of them have chemistry. None of them can communicate. And yet here we are, three seasons later, still watching them sulk, pine, and ruin perfectly good beach views.

2. Teen wedding, really?

A wedding cake they can’t afford, vows they’re too immature to write, and delusions of forever love? Who greenlit “teen matrimony” as a binge-worthy plot? Stop glorifying Gen Z playing house.

3. Brothers at war, but make it useless

Apparently, Jeremiah and Conrad are siblings who refuse to speak to each other—except when it’s to fight over Belly like she’s a limited-edition Stanley cup. Therapy, anyone?

4. The Summer House has more personality than the cast

Forget Belly and her two pouty suitors—the beach house is the real star. I’d watch a spin-off where the house kicks them out and rents itself to adults who actually know how to function.

5. Pretty faces, questionable writing?

Yes, they’re all pretty. Yes, Instagram loves them. But pretty only gets you so far when your dialogue makes you sound like you’ve been possessed by a rejected Hallmark script.

6. The fan wars have gone feral

Amazon had to post “Hey, stop bullying the actors” notes on TikTok. Jenny Han begged fans to calm down. Memes of Belly getting slapped? Sick. Y’all, it’s fiction. Jeremiah isn’t real. Conrad isn’t real. Belly isn’t real. But the online unhingedness? Tragically real.

7. Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah = Team Nobody

Rolling Stone wasn’t kidding: the fan battles have gotten “borderline psychotic.” It’s like Twilight fandom wars all over again—minus the sparkly vampires, plus a lot more TikTok toxicity.

8. The cast is suffering

Poor Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) literally told the NYT he stopped checking Instagram because of the hate. Imagine getting roasted online daily for playing a fictional fiancé no one wants you to be.

9. Amazon’s “No bullying” campaign hits roadblock?

Amazon posted all summer about “keeping the conversation kind.” Spoiler: it’s not working. Hate speech is thriving, and the comment sections are more toxic than the Cousins Beach love triangle.

10. Jenny Han’s big tease

The author-turned-showrunner keeps dangling the carrot: “The show’s ending might not be like the book.” Translation: “Please keep watching, we swear it’s not that bad.”

11. Emotional negativity overload

Watching this season feels like sitting through group therapy where everyone’s crying but no one’s actually doing the work. Exhausting.

12. The internet has lost it

Tweets about killing off characters, TikToks about who “deserves to die,” and endless hot takes about which brother Belly should marry? This isn’t fandom—it’s mass hysteria with filters.

13. The Ending no one trusts

In the books, Belly went with her heart and chose on of the brothers for good. In the show, who knows? At this point, I hope she chooses herself—or better yet, the summer house. In other words, Season 3 is proof that pretty people plus lush beach views is not equal to good television. Fans are spiraling, actors are getting cyberbullied, and Jenny Han is out here trying to convince us there’s “magic on screen.” Sorry, Jenny. The only magic left is how this show keeps getting renewed.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodott

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Summer picks: Objects of desire

Summer picks: Objects of desire

2m read
This might just be the most devastating season yet.

Why Summer I turned Pretty is pure drama gold

2m read
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3

All about The Summer I Turned Pretty's new plot twists

1m read
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3

Summer binge: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

2m read