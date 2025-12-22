How UAE’s citizen-owned farms turn winter into a hub of tourism

Farms across the country are emerging as unexpected winter hotspots
Dubai: This winter, the UAE is celebrating more than just the season. Citizen-owned farms across the country are emerging as unexpected winter hotspots, where visitors can explore lush landscapes, taste fresh produce, and witness the country’s pioneering approach to sustainable agriculture.
More than just farms, these entrepreneurial ventures are becoming destinations that blend ecotourism, local culture, and modern farming technology showcasing how the UAE is cultivating both crops and opportunities.
With the UAE’s farm count surpassing 38,000, these agricultural ventures employ a variety of methods, from organic and hydroponic farming to advanced vertical systems, producing fresh vegetables, fruits, and other crops while reducing reliance on imports. Hydroponic farms, for instance, yield nearly four times more produce than conventional methods in smaller spaces, highlighting the economic and environmental benefits of modern farming.
The ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, themed ‘Our Winter is Entrepreneurial’, spotlights pioneering Emirati farms that are reshaping domestic tourism and demonstrating sustainable practices. Visitors can tour farms, enjoy recreational activities, and buy fresh produce directly from the source, fostering community engagement and supporting local economies.
Among the standout examples is the Mirak strawberry farm in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, managed by Eissa Khoury. Established in 1985, it was the first farm to cultivate strawberries in the UAE and now exports thousands of tonnes annually, alongside premium crops that were once imported.
Another rising star is the Hatta Model Strawberry Farm, owned by Emirati entrepreneur Khalfan Al Mutaiwei. Launched in 2022, it combines open fields and greenhouses to grow strawberries and figs efficiently, while offering visitors peaceful retreats and freshly prepared strawberry beverages. Situated near Hatta Dam, the farm exemplifies eco-friendly tourism with minimal environmental impact.
In Fujairah, the cocoa farm run by Ahmed Al Hafeeti has already produced over 1,000 saplings, with plans to grow 5,000 more next season. Using a low-cost model without greenhouses, the farm thrives under shade netting, benefiting from Fujairah’s clay soil and humid climate.
These farms are not only entrepreneurial success stories but also a testament to the UAE’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, green tourism, and local food security inviting residents and visitors alike to experience the nation’s natural wonders first-hand.
